IceHogs Ring in the New Year with Tilt vs. Admirals

December 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - Tonight is the final game of the 2023 calendar year for the Rockford IceHogs as the club prepares to face the Milwaukee Admirals for the second straight night. This evening is the fifth of 12 meetings between the two Central Division foes, and each of the previous four matchups have gone to overtime.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 11-13-3-1, 26 points (5th, Central)

Milwaukee: 17-9-1-0, 35 points (2nd, Central)

Last Night vs. Milwaukee

Down 4-1 heading into the third period, Rockford battled back to force overtime and earn a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to Milwaukee. Michal Teply scored the game's first goal midway through the first, but Jasper Weatherby answered for the Admirals just 20 seconds later to tie the game. Milwaukee then scored three goals in the last four minutes of the second period to take a commanding lead. In Rockford's comeback, Nolan Allan scored his first professional goal and Antti Saarela and Logan Nijhoff each recorded their third scores of the season. Troy Grosenick stopped 40 of 44 Rockford shots while Jaxson Stauber stopped 33 of 37.

Allan's First Pro Goal

As part of a three-goal comeback in the third period last night, IceHogs rookie defenseman Nolan Allan scored his first professional goal with Rockford. Allan also has four assists on the season and joins the pro ranks after four full campaigns in the WHL. Last season, Allan posted 11 goals in 57 WHL contests split between the Prince Albert Raiders and the Seattle Thunderbirds. The blueliner was drafted 32nd overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

World Junior Championship

The IIHF World Junior Championship is currently taking place in Sweden, and several of Rockford's players are watching their old national teams intently. Eight current IceHogs played for their countries at the U20 World Junior Championship at some point, including two for the Czech Republic (MarcelMarcel in 2023, Teply in 2020 and 2021), one for Finland (Saarela in 2020), three for Canada (Allan in 2023, Colton Dach in 2023, Ethan Del Mastro in 2022 and 2023), and two played for the United States (Anders Bjork in 2016, Wyatt Kaiser in 2022). Allan, Dach, and Del Mastro all captured a gold medal with Team Canada in last year's U20 tournament, and Del Mastro also won gold in 2022. Bjork won a bronze medal with Team USA's U20 team in 2016 and also won a gold medal with the U18 squad in 2014. Marcel's U20 Czechia group won silver in the 2023 tournament.

Howarth Called Up, Dach in Concussion Protocol

The IceHogs announced today that the team has recalled forward Kale Howarth from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. In addition, forward Colton Dach has been placed in concussion protocol. Howarth, 26, had been in concussion protocol himself until he was cleared and returned on loan to the Fuel on Dec. 17. Since then, Howarth has racked up four points (3G, 1A) in five games with Indy, including three power-play goals. The 6-foot-5, 201-pound forward skated in one game with Rockford this season before injury.

Power Play Reignites

After a perfect 2-for-2 outing on Wednesday against Grand Rapids and a 1-for-3 effort last night against Milwaukee, the IceHogs now have power-play goals in three straight games and two power-play goals in two of their last three contests. Heading into last Friday's game against San Diego, the Hogs ranked 22nd in the AHL on the power play at 16.7%. After the last two games, Rockford has climbed to 12th in the league rankings and now sit at 19.5%. The Hogs now have five games this season in which they have scored multiple power-play goals.

Cates Earns Contract

After originally signing the center to a PTO on Dec. 11, the IceHogs signed Jackson Cates to an AHL contract on Dec. 29. The agreement runs through the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Cates has five points (3G, 2A) in seven games for Rockford since joining the club, and he posted three points (1G, 2A) against the Iowa Wild on Dec. 16. More than simple point production, the pivot is also a faceoff specialist and has easily the best faceoff percentage of any IceHogs skater this season at 65%. The next closest Rockford player is Mike Hardman at 55%. The team average is 50%. Skating in virtually every situation on the ice, Cates already has a power-play goal, an even strength goal, and a shorthanded empty-netter under his belt. The former University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldog had 23 points (11G, 12A) in 65 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season.

Close Calls

Five of Rockford's last seven games and four of Rockford's last five losses have all been by just one goal. The Hogs played in just one one-goal game in the first 10 games of the season, and in the 18 games since have found themselves in 9 contests decided by one score. This season, Rockford is 4-2-3-1 in one-goal games. The Hogs are 2-3 in overtime games and 1-1 in shootout finals after the 5-4 shootout loss to Milwaukee last night.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee - OTL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 24 vs. Milwaukee - OTW 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 25 at Milwaukee - OTL 2-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee - SOL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 26 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 1 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 29 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Tues., Apr. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 13 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 14 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 20 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Admirals, All Time

74-71-11-13

