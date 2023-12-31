Silver Knights Fall, 7-1, to Reign in First Half of Back-To-Back

December 31, 2023







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 7-1, on Saturday evening at the Dollar Loan Center.

Ontario jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period. Their goals were scored by Tyler Madden, Akil Thomas, and Charles Hudon.

The Silver Knights cut the deficit to 3-1 on a goal by Mason Morelli. Morelli skated in just past the faceoff dot and ripped a wrist shot glove side. Lukas Cormier and Daniil Chayka were credited with the assists.

Ontario regained a three goal lead less than two minutes later on a goal by defenseman Wyatte Wylie.

The Reign scored their fifth goal of the first period on a shot from fellow defenseman Brandt Clarke.

The score remained 5-1 heading into the third period. The Silver Knights were credited with 14 shots on goal in the second frame.

Martin Chromiak scored the sixth goal for the Reign at the 13:53 mark of the third period. Francesco Pinelli then added Ontario's seventh goal of the night late in the third frame.

The Henderson Silver Knights are back in action tomorrow, December 31st, as they take on the Reign in Ontario for the second half of their home-and-home. Fans can tune in on 1230 The Game for the radio feed or on AHL TV.

