Askarov Reassigned to Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned goaltender Yaroslav Askarov to Milwaukee. In addition, the Admirals have recalled forward Carson Gicewicz from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

Askarov earned his first career NHL victory on Saturday at Washington, stopping 27 of 29 shots against and both Capitals attempts in the shootout. He also appeared in relief on Wednesday vs. Carolina, making six saves in 20 minutes of action, giving him a .943 save percentage in two NHL contests this season. At the AHL level, Askarov is 8-6-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 15 games for the Admirals in 2023-24.

Gicewicz shows five goals and 11 assists for 16 points in 26 games with the Gladiators this season. He made his Admirals debut on December 6th against San Diego.

The Admiral wrap up 2023 by heading to Rockford this afternoon at 4 pm to take on the IceHogs.

