Askarov Reassigned to Milwaukee
December 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned goaltender Yaroslav Askarov to Milwaukee. In addition, the Admirals have recalled forward Carson Gicewicz from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.
Askarov earned his first career NHL victory on Saturday at Washington, stopping 27 of 29 shots against and both Capitals attempts in the shootout. He also appeared in relief on Wednesday vs. Carolina, making six saves in 20 minutes of action, giving him a .943 save percentage in two NHL contests this season. At the AHL level, Askarov is 8-6-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 15 games for the Admirals in 2023-24.
Gicewicz shows five goals and 11 assists for 16 points in 26 games with the Gladiators this season. He made his Admirals debut on December 6th against San Diego.
The Admiral wrap up 2023 by heading to Rockford this afternoon at 4 pm to take on the IceHogs.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2023
- Morning Skate Report: December 31, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Askarov Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Providence Bruins Reassign Ethan Ritchie to Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Admirals' Zach L'Heureux Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Rangers Assign Adam Edström to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Ring in the New Year with Tilt vs. Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Recall Howarth, Dach in Concussion Protocol - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Downed by Roadrunners, 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Trent Cull Named 2024 All-Star Coach - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Fall, 7-1, to Reign in First Half of Back-To-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Down Silver Knights, 7-1 - Ontario Reign
- Season-High Crowd Sees Season-High 5th-Straight Roadrunners' Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Clawed by Condors, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Askarov Reassigned to Milwaukee
- Askarov Recalled by Predators
- Ads Home for Two During the Holidays
- Ads Top Wolves in Overtime
- Admirals Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Wednesday