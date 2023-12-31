Reign Down Silver Knights, 7-1

December 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (16-9-3-1) produced their biggest offensive output of the season Saturday night in a 7-1 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (15-13-1-2) at The Dollar Loan Center which included a five-goal first period. Goaltender Jacob Ingham stopped 39 shots in his first AHL start of the season to earn the victory.

13 of Ontario's skaters registered a point in the winning effort, including Brandt Clarke who picked up three points with a goal and two assists for his second consecutive multi-point outing, as well as Akil Thomas who also posted a goal and two helpers. Wyatte Wylie added his first AHL goal of the year and both Charles Hudon and Francesco Pinelli each had a goal and an assist.

Date: December 30, 2023

Venue: The Dollar Loan Center - Henderson, NV

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 5 0 2 7 HSK 1 0 0 1

Shots PP ONT 26 0/0 HSK 40 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Brandt Clarke (ONT)

2. Charles Hudon (ONT)

3. Jacob Ingham(ONT)

W: Jacob Ingham

L: Isaiah Saville

Next Game: Sunday, December 31 vs. Henderson | 5:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

