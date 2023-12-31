IceHogs Recall Howarth, Dach in Concussion Protocol
December 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has recalled forward Kale Howarth from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. In addition, IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Colton Dach has been placed in concussion protocol.
Howarth, 26, had been in concussion protocol himself until he was cleared at returned on loan to the Fuel on Dec. 17. Since then, Howarth has racked up four points (3G, 1A) in five games with Indy, including three power-play goals. The 6-foot-5, 201-pound forward skated in one game with Rockford this season before injury.
The IceHogs play the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at the BMO Center with puck drop at 4 p.m.
