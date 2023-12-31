Admirals' Zach L'Heureux Suspended for Two Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Milwaukee Admirals forward Zach L'Heureux has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a match penalty incurred in a game vs. Rockford on Dec. 30.

L'Heureux will miss Milwaukee's games tonight (Dec. 31) at Rockford and Friday (Jan. 5) vs. Colorado.

