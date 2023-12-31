Admirals' Zach L'Heureux Suspended for Two Games
December 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Milwaukee Admirals forward Zach L'Heureux has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a match penalty incurred in a game vs. Rockford on Dec. 30.
L'Heureux will miss Milwaukee's games tonight (Dec. 31) at Rockford and Friday (Jan. 5) vs. Colorado.
