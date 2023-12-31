Barracuda Clawed by Condors, 4-2

December 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (10-14-4-0) closed out 2023 on Saturday at Tech CU Arena, falling 4-2 to the Bakersfield Condors (12-10-1-2) in the second game of back-to-back.

In the loss, Leon Gawanke (7) made it goals in his last two and is now T-third in the AHL among defenseman in goals and points (23).

In the first, the Condors opened the scoring at 1:52 when Carter Savoie (2) ripped a shot past Magnus Chrona on the stick-side as he carried it down the right wing. But Gawanke would tie the score at 8:10 when he went five-hole on Jack Campbell. Nikolai Knyzhov would then give the Barracuda their first lead at 15:59 on a point-shot. His first goal in the AHL since February of 2020.

In the second, the Barracuda put the first nine shots on net and had a pair of power plays that they failed to extend their lead on, and at 16:04, Cameron Wright (6) tipped in the tying goal.

In the third, Ben Gleason (3, 4), who was assigned from Edmonton this morning, gave the Condors their lead back at 6:20 and then sealed the win with an empty netter at 19:15.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.