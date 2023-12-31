Rangers Assign Adam Edström to Wolf Pack
December 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Adam Edström to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Edström, 23, has scored ten points (8 g, 2 a) in 24 games in his first full season with the Wolf Pack. Last season, Edström collected 19 points (9 g, 10 a) in 42 games with Rögle BK of the SHL. He then scored his first career AHL goal in three regular-season games with the Wolf Pack before tacking on an assist in five games during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Before coming to North America, Edström appeared in 189 career SHL games in his native Sweden. He scored 48 points (23 g, 25 a) with Rögle BK and Mora IK.
Edström made his NHL debut with the Rangers on December 15th at Madison Square Garden against the Anaheim Ducks. He scored his first career NHL goal in the game, becoming the first Wolf Pack player this season to both make his NHL debut and score his first career NHL goal.
The native of Karlstad, SWE, was selected in the sixth round, 161st overall, by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
The Wolf Pack hit the road for their next four contests, beginning with a rematch in Bridgeport against the Islanders on January 4th. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with coverage available on both AHLTV & Mixlr.
Hartford's first home game of 2024 will be on January 13th as they host the Providence Bruins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
