Bisons Offense Comes Alive in 7-5 Win against Worcester

May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons powered past the Worcester Red Sox 7-5 on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field to open up their week-long series with a victory.

The Bisons were able to answer back in the bottom of the first after Worcester opened up a 1-0 lead thanks to a lead-off double by Chase Meidroth to start the game. Nick Sogard drove in the runner form third for a 1-0 advantage over Buffalo.

Spencer Horwitz led off the bottom of the first with a double. He was moved to third base on a line drive out by Nathan Lukes, and scored one batter later with an Orelvis Martinez groundout. The infielder's 25th RBI of the year evened the score 1-1 through an inning.

Jamie Westbrook put the WooSox back in front by a run with a solo home run against Paolo Espino in the top of the second. Westbrook's third homer of the season allowed Worcester to re-take the lead 2-1. However, Martinez's ninth home run of the season led off the bottom of the fourth inning to re-tie the game 2-2.

Another solo home run for the Red Sox put the team in front for the third time in the game. Enmanuel Valdez's solo shot in the top of the fifth put the Bisons behind by a run, 3-2. But, once again the Bisons had the answer in the bottom of the fifth. Steward Berroa reached base on an infield single, and after a stolen base was able to score on a Nathan Lukes double. The game was tied 3-3 after five innings.

Paolo Espino worked the first 5.2 innings for the Bisons, scattering five hits and three runs. The veteran right hander struck out seven Worcester batters, as well.

Damiano Palmegiani pushed the Bisons in front for the first time in the game with a solo home run off of Grant Gambrell to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. His sixth homer of the season allowed Buffalo to enjoy a 4-3 advantage.

The Bisons were able to add some insurance with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks in part to three walks by reliever Jorge Benetiz. Payton Henry led off the inning with a base hit and scored with Cam Eden took a bases loaded walk.

Worcester would tally twice in the top of the ninth inning before Hagen Danner was able to secure the final out and the two-run Bisons' victory.

The Bisons and WooSox will play a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon starting at 5:05 p.m. Chad Dallas will start the opener for Buffalo.

