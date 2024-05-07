Tides Win Series Opener 9-4 Over Memphis

May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Norfolk Tides (17-17) beat the Memphis Redbirds (17-16), 9-4, on Tuesday night at Autozone Park. The Tides used a four-run first inning and a grand slam from Nick Maton in the top of the seventh to take down Memphis in the first game of their six-game series.

Two batters into the game Tuesday night, the Tides took a 1-0 lead. After a leadoff single by Jackson Holliday, Connor Norby drove him in with an RBI double. Two batters later, Kyle Stowers extended the lead with a two-run home run to give Norfolk a 3-0 advantage. The long ball tied him with teammate Coby Mayo for the International League lead with 11.

Hudson Haskin continued the first inning barrage with an RBI single that drove in Billy Cook, giving Norfolk a 4-0 lead. Stowers further extended the Tides lead in the top of the second with a sacrifice fly out to drive in Maverick Handley.

The Redbirds added a run in the bottom of the second, cutting their deficit to 5-1 on an RBI double from Jared Young. Memphis tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run home run from MLB rehaber Matt Carpenter to make it 5-3.

That would be all the Redbirds could muster against Tides pitching, as Nick Vespi, Matt Krook, Kaleb Ort and Kade Strowd combined to allow just one earned run over the final four innings of the game.

After going scoreless over the next four innings, the Tides loaded the bases in the top of the seventh following a walks by Stowers and Cook and a single from Daniel Johnson. Nick Maton then unloaded on a 1-0 pitch for a grand slam that traveled 407 feet and put Norfolk up 9-4.

The Tides will take on the Redbirds tomorrow night in the second game of their six-game series. RHP Justin Armbruester (0-2, 10.98) is slated to start for Norfolk, while RHP Sem Robberse (4-0, 1.77) will take the mound for Memphis. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Stowers Power: In the win, Kyle Stowers went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and a run...the home run was his 11th of the season, tying him for the International League lead with teammate Coby Mayo...the long ball also marked his 50th Triple-A homer, tying him with Clint Hurdle for the second-most in Tides history.

Maton Mashes: Finishing 1-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and a run tonight was Nick Maton...his home run, a grand slam in the seventh, marked his second home run of the season and first grand slam since July 19, 2019 with Clearwater against Bradenton...he's the second Tide this season to hit a grand slam after Heston Kjerstad did so on April 3 at Charlotte.

Connor Can Hit: Going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run tonight was Connor Norby...the double was his 51st double of his Tides career...since 2022, Norby has 86 extra base hits, the second-most among Norfolk hitters behind Kyle Stowers (100)...through 19 road games, Norby is batting .308 (25-for-81) with 22 runs, eight doubles, five home runs, 18 RBI and 12 walks.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.