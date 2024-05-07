Iowa Drops Series Opener in Extras

May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (16-18) lost their sixth consecutive game as they fell to the Columbus Clippers (14-19) by a score of 6-5 in extra innings on Tuesday night from Principal Park.

Kyle Hendricks took the mound for his first Major League Rehab assignment with Iowa and started the game by striking out the side. In the following frame, however, Columbus took the lead with an RBI groundout.

The I-Cubs then tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the third. Matt Mervis, in his first game back with Iowa since being recalled, drove in the run with a sacrifice fly.

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Clippers regained the lead off a three-run home run by Jhonkensy Noel.

In the seventh, Iowa mounted its comeback effort. Luis Vazquez started the rally as he laced a double to score two. Mervis followed in the next at-bat with an RBI single and evened the ballgame at 4-4.

The game moved into extras and Columbus immediately took the lead back. Daniel Schneemann plated the first run of the frame after he knocked a double into the left field corner and Noel matched with a double of his own to score Schneemann.

Iowa got a run back courtesy of an RBI single from Owen Caissie, but the comeback was denied as BJ Murray Jr. struck out with the bases loaded to end the game.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Hendricks finished with a final line of 4.1 innings, five hits, one run, three walks, and six strikeouts.

- Columbus stole four bases on the night, which tied the most allowed by Iowa in a game this season.

- Luis Vazquez powered the Iowa offense with a 3-for-5 performance at the plate. He now has four three-hit games, which is the most on the I-Cubs.

Iowa and Columbus will continue their six-game series with game two tomorrow. First pitch from Principal Park is slated for 12:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

