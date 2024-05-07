Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 8-6 Loss
May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - Javier Sanoja collected four hits and an RBI, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp dropped an 8-6 contest to the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park.
Sanoja doubled just two batters into the game and scored on Troy Johnston's RBI single. Two batters later, Tristan Gray blasted a two-run home run to give Jacksonville (16-18) a 3-0 lead.
That advantage, however, was short-lived. Jumbo Shrimp starter Kyle Tyler (1-1) walked Drew Waters with one out in the bottom of the first. After a fly out, Nick Pratto smacked an RBI double to get Omaha (20-11) on the board. Devin Mann followed with an RBI single and Nate Eaton crushed a two-run shot to give the Storm Chasers a 4-3 lead.
Waters doubled to lead off the third. After a pair of outs, Mann doubled him in to make it 5-3.
Omaha used a pair of two-baggers again in the fifth to add to their lead. Waters again led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Pratto doubled him in.
With the score 6-3 in the eighth, Eaton reached second on an infield single coupled with an error. He scored on Tyler Gentry's single, with Gentry reaching third on another error. After a walk, Austin Nola lifted sacrifice fly to put the gap at 8-3.
The Jumbo Shrimp rallied in the ninth. Griffin Conine drew a leadoff walk. Following a strikeout, Jonathan Guzman walked. Victor Mesa Jr. plated both runners with a double before scoring on Sanoja's RBI single to pull within 8-6. However, Walter Pennington struck out the next two batters to end the threat and pick up his second save.
Jacksonville and Omaha meet in Wednesday's 1:05 p.m. ET matinee. LHP Kent Emanuel (0-1, 2.53 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Storm Chasers RHP William Fleming (0-0, 4.50 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. ET on http://milb.streamguys1.com/jacksonville.
