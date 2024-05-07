RHP Aaron Sanchez Assigned to the Bisons, Scheduled to Start Friday vs. Red Sox

May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Today, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that RHP Aaron Sanchez has been assigned to the Buffalo Bisons following his return to the organization. Sanchez is now scheduled to start for the Herd on Friday, May 10, against the Worcester Red Sox at Sahlen Field (6:05 p.m.).

Sanchez was originally drafted by the Blue Jays with the 34th overall pick in the 2010 June Amateur Draft out of Barstow, HS. He made his Bisons debut during the 2014 season, making six starts and eight overall Triple-A appearances that year. He also pitched with the Herd in 2015 and 2017 with a 4.53 ERA in 12 career outings with Buffalo, with 35 strikeouts in 43.2 innings of work.

The veteran right hander was named a 2016 American League All-Star while with the Blue Jays, a season he went 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA. He pitched across parts of six seasons for Toronto before being traded to the Houston Astros in 2019.

Sanchez made a total of 11 postseason appearances for the Blue Jays between the 2015 and 2016 playoffs. The 32-year-old pitched out of the Toronto bullpen nine times during the 2015 postseason, posting a 1-0 record for the team. He did not allow an earned run across 7.1 innings pitched that playoff season. The following playoffs he made two total starts, one in the American League Divisional Series and another in the American League Championship Series. Sanchez was credited with a win against the Cleveland Indians after tossing 6.0 innings of two-hit work.

Sanchez most recently made four starts for Reno in the Pacific Coast League last year. The righty combined to go 4-5 with a 5.54 ERA in 22 total outings between Reno and the St. Paul Saints.

The Bisons and Worcester are scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch on Friday night. Sahlen Field gates will open at 5:00 p.m. as part of the team's next Honda fridaynightbash! For ticket and promotional information, please visit bisons.com.

