'Pigs Drop Series Opener against Syracuse
May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-19) fell in their series opener against the Syracuse Mets (18-14) by a final of 18-3 on Tuesday morning at Coca-Cola Park.
The Mets cracked the scoreboard in the fourth, scoring twice thanks a bases loaded walk and a run scoring fielder's choice.
Syracuse plated two more in the fifth on a run-scoring wild pitch and a Ben Gamel RBI single.
The 'Pigs got a run back in the sixth as Cal Stevenson doubled and came in to score on a Jordan Luplow base hit.
Syracuse busted the game wide open, scoring 14 times in the seventh. Trayce Thompson belted a grand slam and had a two-run double in the inning to lead the way. Luke Ritter also had a two-run double and Gamel drove in another with a double as well.
In the ninth, Scott Kingery drove home two with a single for the 'Pigs to bring the final score to 18-3.
Eric Orze (1-0) took home the win for the Mets, working two frames out of the bullpen and allowing one run on three hits, striking out one.
David Parkinson (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing two runs in four innings on two hits and three walks, striking out four.
The 'Pigs and Mets square off again on Wednesday, May 8. Michael Mercado (0-0, 0.57) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while the Mets counter with Mike Vasil (0-2, 10.80).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 7, 2024
- 14-Run Seventh Inning Leads Syracuse to 18-3 Thumping of Lehigh Valley on Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- City & County Championships at Victory Field Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- RHP Aaron Sanchez Assigned to the Bisons, Scheduled to Start Friday vs. Red Sox - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - May 7 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Rally, Clutch Hits in 10th Inning Propels Sounds to Victory at Durham - Nashville Sounds
- Sounds Rally, Claim Series Opener with Durham, 9-8 in 10 Innings - Durham Bulls
- Burdi Scheduled to Rehab with SWB - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 'Pigs Drop Series Opener against Syracuse - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Fall to Stripers 7-4 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Fletcher's Three-RBI Flare Highlights Stripers' Rally in 7-4 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saturday: 'National Eat What You Want Day' as Bisons Host Red Sox at 1pm - Buffalo Bisons
- Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend Returns to Victory Field August 17-18 - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 7 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Deivi García Added to Charlotte's Roster Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, May 14th to Sunday, May 19th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.