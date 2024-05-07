'Pigs Drop Series Opener against Syracuse

May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-19) fell in their series opener against the Syracuse Mets (18-14) by a final of 18-3 on Tuesday morning at Coca-Cola Park.

The Mets cracked the scoreboard in the fourth, scoring twice thanks a bases loaded walk and a run scoring fielder's choice.

Syracuse plated two more in the fifth on a run-scoring wild pitch and a Ben Gamel RBI single.

The 'Pigs got a run back in the sixth as Cal Stevenson doubled and came in to score on a Jordan Luplow base hit.

Syracuse busted the game wide open, scoring 14 times in the seventh. Trayce Thompson belted a grand slam and had a two-run double in the inning to lead the way. Luke Ritter also had a two-run double and Gamel drove in another with a double as well.

In the ninth, Scott Kingery drove home two with a single for the 'Pigs to bring the final score to 18-3.

Eric Orze (1-0) took home the win for the Mets, working two frames out of the bullpen and allowing one run on three hits, striking out one.

David Parkinson (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing two runs in four innings on two hits and three walks, striking out four.

The 'Pigs and Mets square off again on Wednesday, May 8. Michael Mercado (0-0, 0.57) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while the Mets counter with Mike Vasil (0-2, 10.80).

