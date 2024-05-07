Burdi Scheduled to Rehab with SWB

May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that pitcher Nick Burdi has had his Major League Rehab Assignment transferred to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to their series opener against Rochester at PNC Field this evening. Burdi is currently scheduled to pitch tonight as the RailRiders host the Red Wings at 6:05 P.M. to start a six-game homestand.

The right-hander was slated to begin his rehab assignment with Somerset on Sunday, but the Patriots game against New Hampshire was postponed due to rain.

New York signed Burdi as a Minor League Free Agent on January 12 and selected him for the Opening Day roster. He appeared in seven games for the Yankees, going 1-0 with a spotless ERA over 6.1 innings, striking out eight and walking five. Burdi was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 19, retroactive to April 17, with right hip inflammation.

The Hinsdale, IL, native was initially selected by the Minnesota Twins in the second round of the 2014 Draft from the University of Louisville. Burdi ultimately made his Major League Debut for Pittsburgh in 2018. Over parts of five seasons in the Majors, he has appeared in 26 games, all in relief.

Burdi is the first member of the Yankees to join Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment this season.

