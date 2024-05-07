Winning Streak Snapped at Rochester

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders had their six-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night at PNC Field, losing the first game of their series with the Rochester Red Wings 8-5. The team did total nine hits, including four doubles.

The Red Wings started the scoring early in the top of the first. Joey Gallo, with Rochester on a MLB Rehab Assignment, reached on an error that allowed Darren Baker to score from third. James Wood also scored on a different error on the same play, extending the lead to 2-0. Travis Blankenhorn followed with his tenth home run of the year for a 4-0 Rochester advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre chipped away at Rochester's lead in the bottom of the second. After Carlos Narvaez walked and Oscar Gonzalez singled, Josh VanMeter reached on an error to score Narvaez. Jeter Downs plated Gonzalez from third with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.

In the top of the fourth, Darren Baker singled in Stone Garrett and Jackson Cluff, giving the Red Wings a 6-2 lead.

The RailRiders continued to play catch-up in the bottom of the frame. Downs started the inning with a double to left field. Caleb Durbin ripped an RBI single to center to score Downs, making it 6-3. Durbin used his speed to steal his team-leading 15th base of the season. It was the RailRiders' league-leading 53rd stolen base of the year.

Rochester extended their lead to 7-3 in the top of the sixth when Cluff hit a 384-foot home run to right field. Drew Millas hit a home run in the top of the eighth to complete the scoring for the Red Wings.

Down five runs in the bottom of the ninth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tried to rally. Luis Gonzalez scorched a double down the left-field line to lead off. Durbin hit an RBI single to center to send Gonzalez home, making it 8-4. Durbin advanced to second on a wild pitch, and T.J. Rumfield drove him in with an RBI double to cut the lead to three runs. Rochester reliever Rico Garcia came in for the final two outs to earn the save for the Red Wings.

Will Warren (L, 3-1) suffered his first loss of the year, giving up seven runs, six earned, on eight hits. Tim Cate (W, 2-1) notched the win for Rochester, pitching 1.2 innings, striking out four

Nick Burdi made his Scranton/Wilkes-Barre debut in the top of the seventh on a big league rehab assignment, striking out all three batters looking, including fellow rehabber Gallo.

Caleb Durbin extended his hitting streak to 11 games while Luis Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to ten straight.

The RailRiders continue their homestand Wednesday at 11:05 A.M. for their first of two STEM School Day games this season. Clayton Beeter will get the start for SWB while lefty DJ Herz takes the ball for Rochester. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

