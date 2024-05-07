SWB Game Notes - May 7

May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (15-14) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (23-9)

Game 33 | Home Game 12 | Tuesday, May 7, 2024 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 4.95) vs RHP Will Warren (3-0, 3.95)

TOP TEAM: With six straight wins over Jacksonville, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre are in sole possession of first place in the International League. The team has a three-game advantage over Omaha and have the highest run differential (+53) in the league.

ROAD WARRIORS: SWB is an amazing 18-3 on the road. The RailRiders picked up their tenth win compared to just two losses on their 12-game road trip. The RailRiders have now swept two six-game sets away from home, Jacksonville and Norfolk.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders hit a series high 11 home runs this week, second most in the International League for the series. Jose Rojas and T.J. Rumfield each had a pair. Oscar González and Kevin Smith each smacked their first. SWB has combined for 36 homers.

THROWING GAS- The RailRiders pitching staff has the lowest earned run average in all of Triple-A baseball with a 3.38. They have also allowed the least amount of runs with 124 this summer, 11 fewer than the next team. They are also lead in saves with 13 total.

MAY- SWB has had a very successful start to May going 5-0, in the midst of six straight wins straight. They are hitting .287 and hold a 2.00 ERA. The team was 2-1 in March and 16-8 in April. They are now 14 games above .500.

SPRINT SPEED - The RailRiders have recorded the most steals in the International League with 52 on the season, getting caught just 12 times. Caleb Durbin has recorded a team-high 14, while Brandon Lockridge has 13 to his name. Ten players have at least one. The team is second overall in Triple-A baseball to Tacoma who has 73 steals.

RED WINGS WEEK - Last week, the Rochester Red Wings split a home series with the Syracuse Mets. The Nationals Triple-A affiliate won their three games but holding their opponent to just one run in each of the contests.The team was led by Drew Millas and Jake Alu who each hit .429, while Jake Dunn drove in five runs. Rochester is 15-14 and 6.5 games back from the RailRiders.

CALEB CONSISTENT - Caleb Durbin looks to continue his hot streak as he upped his hitting streak to ten straight games. Dating back to April 24, Durbin has notched 13 hits in 41 at bats. In that time frame, he had four doubles and a homer for a .317 batting average. On the season the righty is hitting .286, appearing in all 32 games the team has played. He leads with 34 hits, 12 doubles, 23 runs batted in, 23 walks, and 14 stolen bases.

MAURICIO MAGIC - Alex Mauricio has worked five straight scoreless appearances with the RailRiders dating back to April 16. In that time, Mauricio has pitched ten clean innings allowing just seven hits and a walk while striking out ten. Mauricio holds a 1.88 ERA in 14.1 frames, letting up runs in only one of his outings.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.