Deivi García Added to Charlotte's Roster Tuesday

May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) - The Charlotte Knights announced one roster move on Tuesday, May 7 ahead of the team's 11:05 a.m. game against the Gwinnett Stripers from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA.

RHP Deivi García was added to Charlotte's active roster today. Garcia, 24, was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on April 28.

This season with the White Sox, García has gone 1-2 with one save and a 7.07 ERA in 14 games (15 SO/14.0 IP). Last season, García was claimed off waivers by the White Sox from the New York Yankees on Thursday, August 10, 2023. He went 0-1 with a 2.00 ERA over seven games with the Knights last season before being recalled by the White Sox on September 11, 2023. In six games with Chicago last year, he went 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA (9.1 IP).

