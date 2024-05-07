Knights Fall to Stripers 7-4 on Tuesday

May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of a six-game road series against the Gwinnett Stripers by a score of 7-4 from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA on Tuesday afternoon. The Knights jumped out to a 3-0 lead early, but the Stripers battled back to score seven runs the rest of the way.

Shortstop Colson Montgomery led the game off with his sixth home run of the season. Montgomery, who is ranked as the number one prospect in the Chicago White Sox system, launched the first pitch he saw from Gwinnett starter AJ Smith-Shawver on Tuesday.

For Montgomery, it was his second consecutive game in which he led off with a home run. In the month of May, Montgomery is hitting .333 with three home runs and three RBI (six games).

With the Knights ahead by a score of 1-0, center fielder Dominic Fletcher added to the lead with a solo home run in the top of the first inning -- going back-to-back with Montgomery. The home run, which gave the Knights an early 2-0 lead, was the first of the season with the Knights for Fletcher.

Three innings later, the Knights tacked on another run thanks to an RBI single by left fielder Zach DeLoach. At that point in the game, the Knights held a 3-0 lead over the Stripers.

Charlotte RHP Jake Woodford started the game and was sharp over five innings of work. Woodford allowed just one run over his five frames and left with a 3-1 lead. In all, Woodford allowed one run on four hits and four walks. The Charlotte bullpen had the ball the rest of the way and allowed the Stripers to score six runs. LHP Fraser Ellard (0-1, 5.87) was saddled with the loss after he was charged with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Stripers scored four runs in the sixth inning.

Gwinnett second baseman David Fletcher, the brother of Charlotte outfielder Dominic, led the way with three RBI for the Stripers on Tuesday. Gwinnett first baseman Yuli Gurriel also chipped in with his first home run of the season.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Knights rallied to score one more run on the day. Charlotte third baseman Angelo Castellano had an RBI single in the inning.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) on Wednesday from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com at 7:00 p.m. First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

