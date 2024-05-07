Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend Returns to Victory Field August 17-18

May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - A birthday gift fit for a... furry red bear! As part of Rowdie's 31st birthday celebrations, the Indianapolis Indians today announced that Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend will return to Victory Field on Aug. 17-18. The Indians will wear specialty Rowdie jerseys and caps, and fans can meet their favorite characters and receive an Avengers hat giveaway.

"We're excited to announce another installment of our popular Marvel Super Hero™ promotion on Rowdie's birthday," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO. "We look forward to unveiling our new Marvel-inspired Rowdie jerseys and caps and giving fans the opportunity to meet their favorite super heroes."

Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 17, vs. the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The night includes a meet-and-greet opportunity with Spider-Man, Black Panther and Thor. The first 1,000 fans through the gates on both days will receive an Avengers hat, and fans may also bid on the specialty jerseys from gates open on Saturday until the end of the seventh inning on Sunday, with all proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, bring the kids out for Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer and another meet-and-greet opportunity in the Center Field Plaza with Spider-Man, Iron Man and Captain America. The first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members may pick up the Indians lunch box giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air, and all Knot Hole members may run the bases postgame.

Single-game tickets to every remaining Indians home game through mid-September are available along with group and premium reservations. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

