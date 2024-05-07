Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 7 at Scranton/WB

May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (15-14) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (23-9)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 4.94) vs. RHP Will Warren (3-0, 3.95)

QUALITY>QUANTITY: The Rochester Red Wings won Sunday to secure a series split with Syracuse, 6-1...RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his ninth homer of the season, part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate...C DREW MILLAS logged a multi-hit performance of his own in the contest, lacing a double while driving in a pair of runs...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE turned in his first quality start of the season, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings on three hits en route to his second win of the season...Rochester travels to Scranton/WB for a six-game set against the RailRiders beginning tonight, as RHP SPENSER WATKINS toes the rubber against Scranton/WB RHP Will Warren.

CINCO DE BLANKO: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN homered for a team-leading ninth time on Sunday, a 412-foot solo shot that came off the bat at 105.9 MPH...the lefty slugger finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored...nine homers are tied for the fourth-most in the International League, and his 23 RBI are the most by a Red Wing through Cinco de Mayo since at least 2004...

Three of his last four hits have been home runs, dating back to game two on 4/27.

Blankenhorn leads all Nationals Minor Leaguers' in total bases (65), home runs (9), and slugging percentage (.613).

HE DOESN'T EVEN GO HERE: Rehabbing DH VICTOR ROBLES roped a single in the third inning of Sunday's affair, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk, and two runs scored in the series finale...Robles has notched a hit in five of his six games with the Red Wings in his rehab appearance, going 7-for-20 (.350) against Syracuse pitching.

WALK? I'D RATHER RUN: The Red Wings pitching staff combined to walk just one batter Sunday afternoon, tied for their fewest in a game this season (5/3)...since the beginning of May, the Wings have allowed the third-fewest walks (16) in the International League...Rochester posts a 12-6 record in games with five or fewer walks this season...

The last time the Wings' staff did not allow a walk in a game was on 7/10/2022 at LHV.

IN NEW YORK I MILL(AS) ROCK: C DREW MILLAS is now hitting .429 (9-for-21) over his last five games dating back to 4/30, after going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI Sunday afternoon...in seven games against Syracuse this season, he carries a .333 batting average (10-for-30) with a homer, two doubles, and three RBI...

10 of his 13 hits this season have come from the left side of the plate.

WOODSTOCK '24: CF JAMES WOOD extended his team-leading on-base streak to 13 games with a single through the right side in the third inning on Sunday...he finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored and now leads the team with a .325 (37-for-114) batting average, 37 hits, 10 doubles, 21 walks, 23 runs scored, and a .430 on-base percentage this season.

JACKED UP: RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE turned in his first quality start of 2024 on Sunday, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings for the first time since 5/14/2023 (w/ HBG), allowing three hits while striking out six and walking one...Red Wings pitchers have logged three quality starts in a six-game series for the first time since 6/8-11 at Worcester in 2023 (3 in 4 games)...

6.0 innings of work is his new Triple-A career-high.

International League Stories from May 7, 2024

