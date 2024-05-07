May 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Iowa Cubs (16-17) vs. Columbus Clippers (13-19)

Tuesday, May 7 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-3, 12.00 w/Cubs) vs. RHP Wes Parsons (0-0, 0.96)

TONIGHT'S GAME : The Iowa Cubs and the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland) play the first of their six game series beginning tonight at Principal Park...right-hander Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to make his second start on Major League rehab assignment, after he allowed two runs across 5.0 innings on May 2 (game one) vs. Biloxi with Double-A Tennessee...right-hander Wes Parsons is slated to pitch for Columbus.

SERIES RECAP : The I-Cubs lost five of their six games against Omaha from May 1-5, including five straight losses...Iowa was outscored by the Storm Chasers 39-22 (-17) and two of their three series losses have come from Omaha...the I-Cubs and Omaha have played nine games this season with Omaha winning seven of the contests, outscoring Iowa 51-34.

WORKING DOWNHILL : Iowa outfielder Darius Hill had his nine-game hit streak snapped Saturday as he went 0-for-4, but he has still reach base safely in 11 straight games...it marks his longest such streak since he also reached in 11 straight from July 15-Aug. 22, 2023...during his nine- game hitting streak, which went from April 21-May 4, he hit .429 (15-for-35) with five runs scored, four doubles and five RBI during that span...it marked the longest such streak by an I-Cub since Bryce Windham from Aug. 30-Sept 20, 2023 (10G).

VS COLUMBUS : Iowa and Columbus are set to play their first series of the season and first since they played a three-game set from July 14-16, 2023 at Columbus in which the I-Cubs took two of the three games...the two teams played 20 games last season and they split the series 10- 10...at home, the I-Cubs went 6-4 vs. the Clippers.

TROUBLE AT HOME : The I-Cubs took the first game of their last series vs. Omaha which gave them a 9-4 record at home, but after dropping the next five games they sit at 9-9 at Principal Park...it marks the first five-game losing streak for Iowa since they lost the final seven contests of the 2023 season from Sept. 1-8.

THE BIG O : Outfielder Owen Caissie snapped his hit streak at six games Friday night during which he batted .467 (7-for-16)...it marked Owen's longest such streak since he hit safely in eight consecutive games from July 25-Aug. 4, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee, batting .484 (15-for-31)...additionally, he snapped his on-base streak at 15 games from April 16-May 2 which is tied for the 10th-longest in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub since Bryce Windham reached in 28 straight games from July 26-Sept. 24, 2023...this season, the 21-year-old is slashing .286/.432/.438 (30-for-105) and his 25 walks rank sixth-most in the IL and are fifth-most among farmhands aged 21-or-younger, trailing leaders Wichita's Emmanuel Rodriguez and Brooklyn's Ryan Clifford (27).

NO MAY FLOWERS : The I-Cubs finished the month of April with a 14-10 record and batted .276 with a 4.24 ERA but have faltered in May winning just one of their six games...Iowa is slashing .193/.308/.294 and have posted a 6.00 ERA in May...in April, Iowa's 4.24 ERA was second-best in the International League and they scored the sixth-most runs with 130...the I-Cubs have scored just 22 runs this month which is ranks 17th in the IL and their 6.00 ERA ranks 18th.

WELCOME, CADE : The Cubs' No. 2 prospect and No. 23 prospect in all of baseball ( MLB.com ) Cade Horton made his first Triple-A start on Saturday vs. Omaha and suffered the loss...he pitched 4.0 innings and allowed two runs (all in the second frame) on two hits with four walks and six strikeouts...he recorded his first Triple-A strikeout in the first inning, punching out Drew Waters , the second batter he faced and also struck out the side in the third innings ( CJ Alexander , Nick Loftin and Nick Pratto )...in four starts with Tennessee this season, Cade went 1-0 with a 1.10 ERA (2 ER in 16.1 IP) and 18 strikeouts...at the time of his promotion to Iowa, Horton was one of two pitchers in the Southern League to have thrown at least 15.0 innings and have an ERA under 1.15, along with Brendan McKay (1.00 ERA).

