Carpenter Nails Homer in Memphis Loss to Norfolk
May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a 13-game homestand and a six-game series with a 9-4 loss to the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
First baseman Matt Carpenter provided the highlight of the night with a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning in his first MLB Rehab Appearance since 2019. Carpenter finished the night 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a walk. Including carpenter, three Memphis batters recorded a two-hit night. Right fielder Jordan Walker also went 2-for-3 with a walk, third baseman Jared Young went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (3-3) allowed five runs on six hits, walked four and struck out four in his 5.2-inning start. The right-handed pitcher allowed all five runs in his first 1.2 innings of work, then stranded five baserunners in his next 4.0 scoreless innings.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a 13-game homestand and six-game series against the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday, May 8 with first pitch for 6:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 7, 2024
- Iowa Drops Series Opener in Extras - Iowa Cubs
- Carpenter Nails Homer in Memphis Loss to Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 8-6 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tides Win Series Opener 9-4 Over Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Three Homers Not Enough as WooSox Drop Opener to Bisons - Worcester Red Sox
- Long Balls Lift Red Wings Over Railriders - Rochester Red Wings
- Winning Streak Snapped at Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Offense Comes Alive in 7-5 Win against Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- Gonzales Homers, But Indians Fall in Series Opener in Louisville, 6-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Rain Holds Back, But the Hens Don't in 7-5 Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Keirsey Jr.'s Two Home Runs Not Enough in 7-5 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Spiers Tosses Gem in 6-2 Win over Indians - Louisville Bats
- May 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- 14-Run Seventh Inning Leads Syracuse to 18-3 Thumping of Lehigh Valley on Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- City & County Championships at Victory Field Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- RHP Aaron Sanchez Assigned to the Bisons, Scheduled to Start Friday vs. Red Sox - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - May 7 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Rally, Clutch Hits in 10th Inning Propels Sounds to Victory at Durham - Nashville Sounds
- Sounds Rally, Claim Series Opener with Durham, 9-8 in 10 Innings - Durham Bulls
- Burdi Scheduled to Rehab with SWB - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 'Pigs Drop Series Opener against Syracuse - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Fall to Stripers 7-4 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Fletcher's Three-RBI Flare Highlights Stripers' Rally in 7-4 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saturday: 'National Eat What You Want Day' as Bisons Host Red Sox at 1pm - Buffalo Bisons
- Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend Returns to Victory Field August 17-18 - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 7 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Deivi García Added to Charlotte's Roster Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, May 14th to Sunday, May 19th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Carpenter Nails Homer in Memphis Loss to Norfolk
- Cardinals Infielder Carpenter Scheduled for Rehab Appearance in Memphis
- Redbirds Search for Next Star Player
- Redbirds Win Fifth of May on Cinco de Mayo
- Baker Drives in Five to Lead Memphis Past Charlotte for Fourth Straight Win