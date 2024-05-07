City & County Championships at Victory Field Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
May 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
The Indianapolis Indians have announced that the City and County Championships scheduled for Tuesday night at Victory Field have been postponed due to inclement weather. Both games will be made up on Wednesday, May 8, with the City Championship between Bishop Chatard and Cathedral beginning at 4:30 PM. The County Championship between Decatur Central and Lawrence North will follow at approximately 7 PM.
Tickets purchased for the City and County Championships on May 7 are still valid and may be used on the makeup date of May 8. Tickets for the event are still available and may be purchased at IndyIndians.com or by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.
