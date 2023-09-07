Bisons Lose Second Straigh to Lehigh Valley, 10-1 Thursday

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons trailed the Lehigh Valley IronPigs right from the start on Thursday night at Sahlen Field and were defeated 10-1 for their second straight loss in the series.

The IronPigs wasted little time jumping out in front of Buffalo with a five-run top of the first inning. A pair of walks and a base hit loaded the bases for Rafael Marchan. The Lehigh Valley catcher hit a line drive home run to right field for a grand slam and 4-0 advantage. It was followed up by a solo homer by Jim Haley for back-to-back home runs for a 5-0 lead after a half inning.

Buffalo tried to answer back, tallying a run in the bottom of the first frame. Nathan Lukes led off the bottom of the inning with a base hit and then went first to third on a Rafael Lantigua double. Damiano Palmegiani scored Lukes on a sacrifice fly to center field. The RBI was Palmegiani's eighth in less than a week with the team, trimming the deficit to 5-1.

The visitors struck for four more runs in the top of the second inning to balloon their lead to 9-1 over the Bisons. Marchan added two more RBIs, giving him six in the first two innings, to help cap the four run from for Lehigh Valley. Dustin Peterson and Haley also added RBI base hits to cap the scoring. Simon Muzziotti added an RBI double to extend the lead to 10-1.

Troy Watson made his Triple-A debut for the Bisons, pitching two innings of relief in the middle innings. The former 15th round draft pick in the 2018 Draft allowed one run in his two innings of work, issuing a pair of walks but striking out two as well. Watson was one of five relievers who followed Paxton Schultz's start for Buffalo.

The Bisons would score one run in the bottom of the ninth inning, cutting the deficit to 10-2 with two outs. Rafael Lantigua was credited with his team-best 77th RBI on a sacrifice fly that scored Steward Berroa from third base. Berroa hesitated and jogged home after the IronPigs did not throw the ball to home plate on the shallow fly ball.

Buffalo and the IronPigs are scheduled to meet for the fourth game of the series on Friday night starting at 6:05 p.m. Wes Parsons will make his lone start this week for the Herd.

