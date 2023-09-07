Jumbo Shrimp Fall Short 3-1 to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Troy Johnston blasted a solo home run, but it was not enough as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides 3-1 Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Norfolk (82-52, 34-26) took the lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Jackson Holliday started the inning with a walk. Colton Cowser (13) followed with a two-run blast off Jacksonville (66-68, 34-26) starter Jeff Lindgren (L, 6-6).

Jacksonville answered in the bottom of the fourth. After being held without a baserunner through the first 3.2 innings, Johnston (8) blasted a solo shot off Tides starter Garrett Stallings (W, 6-4) to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Tides added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Coby Mayo doubled and scored on a single from Lewin Díaz pushing the lead to 3-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Tides continue their series Friday at 6:35 p.m. LHP Enmanuel De Jesus (4-5, 4.97 ERA) gets the ball for Jacksonville and Norfolk will counter with LHP Bruce Zimmerman (4-6, 3.61 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

