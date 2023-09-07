Rafael Marchan Slugs Grand Slam and Drives in Six as IronPigs Rout Bisons

September 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Buffalo, New York - A five-run first inning set the tone as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (73-60, 37-23) pounded out 10 runs and 10 hits in 10-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons (68-65, 34-24) Thursday night at Sahlen Field.

The IronPigs loaded the bases with one out for Rafael Marchan, setting the stage for the first big glow of the game. Marchan drilled a grand slam, his second homer of the season, putting the IronPigs ahead 4-0. Jim Haley followed him with a homer of his own, his 11th of the season, to go back-to-back.

Buffalo got a run back in the last of the first on a Rafael Lantigua RBI double, but the IronPigs answered in the top of the second with another big frame. With two outs and two on, Dustin Peterson stroked an RBI single to left with Marchan following with a two-run double to make it 8-1. Haley then drove in Marchan with a base hit pushing the lead to 9-1.

Simon Muzziotti added an RBI double for the IronPigs in the fifth to bring them to 10 runs while Buffalo scored just once more in the game, in the bottom of the ninth, on a Lantigua sacrifice fly.

The 10 runs was more than enough for Shaun Anderson (4-2) who earned his second straight win for the IronPigs. Anderson went seven innings, allowing just a run on six hits, striking out seven.

Paxton Schultz (3-5) suffered the loss for the Bisons, allowing six runs in 1.2 innings on three hits and three walks, striking out one.

The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Friday, September 8, with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field.

