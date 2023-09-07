Sounds Erase Six-Run Deficit, Walk off Redbirds

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (72-61, 32-27) celebrated manager Rick Sweet's 71st birthday with an improbable win, erasing a six-run deficit over the final three innings to steal a 7-6 win over the Memphis Redbirds (64-71, 25-25) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Monte Harrison's single capped off the comeback, delivering Nashville's 11th walk-off victory of the season.

Trailing 6-0 at the stretch, the Sounds pushed a couple runs across to get things rolling in the seventh. Jahmai Jones brought home Brian Navarreto on an RBI groundout to break up the shutout. Later in the frame, Tyler Black ripped a single into right to score Harrison and make it a 6-2 contest.

The bottom of the eighth started quietly, but Nashville made it work with a two-out rally. The comeback was halfway home after Chris Roller walked to force home Navarreto. In the next at-bat, Abraham Toro brought Nashville all the way back with a triple into deep right center field that cleared the loaded bases and tied the game. J.B. Bukauskas (4-2) retired Memphis with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, which set the table for Harrison's game winning hit in the ninth.

Though they allowed a few runs, the Nashville bullpen made up for the early deficit. Luis Contreras helped his squad get out of the fifth inning, then struck out a couple more in a 1-2-3 sixth inning. Darrell Thompson also allowed a run in the seventh but bounced back to retire the Redbirds in the eighth.

The Sounds managed just one hit through the first six innings, but the bats came alive with eight knocks in the final three frames. Harrison led the team with three hits and two runs. Toro's three-RBI triple was his only hit and kept his on-base streak alive, now at 26 games. Roller reached base four times with three walks and a single.

The series continues tomorrow night, with game four on tap between the Sounds and Redbirds. Right-hander Janson Junk (6-9, 4.41) gets the ball for Nashville. Memphis' starter will be right-hander Sem Robberse (0-1, 7.11). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 26 games with a three-run triple. He is hitting .375 (39-for-104) with 20 runs, 14 doubles, a triple, three homers and 21 RBI during the streak dating back to July 9.

Tonight's win was Rick Sweet's 310th as manager of the Nashville Sounds, putting him alone in second place on the Sounds all-time managerial wins list. He passed Rick Reineke, who had 309 wins from 1993-96.

Robert Gasser struck out five over 4.2 four-run (3 ER) innings in tonight's start. He has 160 strikeouts this season, the most at the Triple-A level in the fifth most by a Sounds pitcher in a single-season all-time.

Tonight's six-run comeback was the largest of the season and first time the Sounds erased a 6+ run deficit and won since overcoming a seven-run hole on July 17, 2022, also vs. Memphis.

