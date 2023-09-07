Bats Fall 10-3 to St. Paul
September 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats drop their third-straight game to St. Paul on Wednesday with a 10-3 final score.
St. Paul peppered the Bats with runs in the first two innings, scoring a pair in each for a 4-0 lead - including the second inside the park home run by an opponent in Louisville Slugger Field history.
The Saints added another four runs in the top of the fifth and two more the follow inning, extending the lead to 10-0.
Louisville erased the shutout with a single from Jacob Hurtubise and was later brought home on an RBI double from Henry Ramos.
Ramos came up for the Bats again in the eighth inning, this time recording a two-run double for this 14th double and 52nd RBI.
Eduardo Salazar and Ricky Karcher combined for the final 3.1 innings, keeping the Saints off the board and combining for six strikeouts.
The Bats threatened in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn't plate a run for a 10-3 final.
Game three is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET with Brett Kennedy (4-2, 3.52) on the mound for Louisville and Randy Dobnak (4-8, 4.84) for St. Paul.
