What's in Store at HBCU Night this Friday

September 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







There's only a little more baseball left to be played in the 2023 season, but there's still plenty more in store for the Knights final two home series of the year. Join us this Friday, September 8th, as the Charlotte Knights, together with Truist, host their 2nd annual HBCU Night at the ballpark.

From the second the Truist Field gates open to after you head home, there will be something going on at the ballpark. After all, this isn't just a baseball game; it's an event. And one that is incredibly special to the Knights.

We have SO MUCH GOING ON for HBCU Night that we are opening the gates early:

5:30 p.m. - GATES OPEN

FREE GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans inside Truist Field will receive an HBCU Night baseball designed by NC A&T State University graduate, Josh Henderson.

DRUMLINE: The Johnson C. Smith University Drumline will play outside the main gates beginning at 5:30 p.m.

HBCU NIGHT T-SHIRTS: Pick yours up in the Knights Team Store.

EXCLUSIVE MOVIE SCREENING: Starting at 5:35 p.m., an exclusive showing of The Other Boys of Summer, a film about the perseverance of Negro Leagues players and their impact on the Civil Rights Movement will begin.

And that's not all! Check out what the rest of the night will look like

SPECIAL PANEL DISCUSSION: Following the film, a panel discussion featuring former Negro League baseball player Wali Cathcart, Brandon Lunsford, the Archivist and Digital Manager of the James B. Duke Memorial Library at Johsnon C. Smith University, Luther Norman, and The Other Boys of Summer Director Lauren Meyer will take place on top of the first base dugout.

PRE-GAME SHOW INTERVIEW: After the panel discussion, HBCU Night baseball and t-shirt designer Josh Henderson will be interviewed on the Charlotte Knights Pre-Game Show.

DANCE PERFORMANCE: Prior to first pitch at 7:04 p.m., Blue Satin and the Golden Bullettes, the Johnson C. Smith University Dance Team will perform.

BETWEEN INNINGS ENTERTAINMENT: In-between innings strolls will be performed by the JCSU Divine 9.

7TH INNING: Prior to the 7th inning stretch, the Black National Anthem will be played.

REPLICA JERSEYS: The Knights will also pay homage to Charlotte's former Negro League team, the Charlotte Black Hornets, by wearing replica uniforms for the second time this season on Friday night.

DRUMLINE PT. 2: After the game, the JCSU drumline will take the field for a second performance.

FIREWORKS: Friday nights are never complete without our post-game fireworks show.

Chris Dillon, the Charlotte Knights Director of Community Relations and Promotions, has put together the entire, jam-packed evening from start to finish, and after months of preparation, he's thrilled to watch this spectacular night come to life for a second year in a row.

"Everything about this event is special," said Dillon. "The Charlotte Knights are honored to host such a great night at the ballpark that champions diversity and inclusivity and celebrates the fantastic people and communities at historically Black colleges and universities. We hope that everyone will come out to join us for an unforgettable experience."

