Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 7 at Syracuse

September 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (26-32, 60-71) vs. Syracuse Mets (21-36, 54-77)

Thursday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-3, 4.44) vs. RHP Mike Vasil (3-3, 5.28)

SALT CITY SORROWS: The Rochester Red Wings fell in walk-off fashion for the second consecutive game last night, 7-6 in 10 innings...SS JORDY BARLEY and 3B ERICK MEJIA each launched a homer in the game, while C ONIX VEGA logged his first multi-hit game with the Wings since 4/12...four Wings relievers were used in relief of RHP CORY ABBOTT, who allowed three earned on four hits while striking out two through 3.1 innings...Rochester looks to pick up their first win of the series tonight, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against Syracuse RHP Mike Vasil.

FIGHT AT THE BAT RACK: The Wings offense picked up 10 hits last night, including three doubles and two homers off the bats of SS JORDY BARLEY and 3B ERICK MEJIA...after logging 10 and 13 hits on Sunday and Tuesday, Rochester has now logged double digit hits in three consecutive games for the first time since 5/28-31...

With the 7-6 loss last night, the Wings now post a 52-24 record when scoring four-plus runs in a game.

WALKED-OFF WINGS: Rochester lost in walk-off fashion for the sixth time this season, and second time in two games...the team now falls to a 38-3 record when leading after eight innings, and a 37-6 record when leading after seven...

This is the first time Rochester has suffered back-to-back walk-off losses in nine-inning games since 8/17 and 8/18/2022 in Worcester.

STREAKIN' THRU THE QUAD: After scoring in the top of the second inning Wednesday, Rochester has now scored a run in 124 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 52 games ahead of second place (JAX, 82)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

KLEPTOMANIACS: The Wings stole two bases yesterday, one apiece from LF DARREN BAKER, and CF CODY WILSON...Rochester has now stolen 10 bases in five games since 9/1, second-most in the International League over that span (NAS, 12)...

135 stolen bases this season trails their 2022 total by 18 (153), which is the second-most in Red Wings history behind the 1944 squad (180).

MEJIA MAGIC: 3B ERICK MEJIA launched his seventh home run with the Wings yesterday, finishing 2-for-3 while adding pair of walks and two runs scored...he has now hit safely in five consecutive games dating back to 8/31 against Scranton/WB, going 6-for-15 (.400) over that span.

BARLEY KNOW YA: SS JORDY BARLEY launched his second home run with the Wings in yesterday's game, going 1-for-4 with a season-high three RBI, a walk and two runs scored...his first homer with Rochester came on 6/21 against Omaha at Innovative field...

Barley now has five home runs this season between Wilmington and Rochester, his third-most in a single season behind his 2019 total (8) and 2021 total (10).

WELCOME TO THE BAKE SHOW: LF DARREN BAKER picked up two singles for the second-straight game, going 2-for-5...this is his first back-to-back multi-hit performance with Rochester since he did so in three-straight from 5/6-11...

Baker now has 28 multi-hit games this season, most on the active roster and tied with Jake Alu for most by any Wing this season.

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGA(S)...: C ONIX VEGA was one of three Wings hitters to log a multi-hit game yesterday, going 2-for-5 with his first double of the season and a run scored...this marks his first multi-hit game with the Wings since 4/12, and first at any level since 8/20 at Richmond, with Harrisburg...

This is his first multi-hit game that included an extra-base hit since he logged two doubles in a three-hit game on 6/11 with Harrisburg.

