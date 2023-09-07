WooSox to Thank Fans with "Super Duper Fan Appreciation Week"

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will orchestrate a gigantic "thank you" to conclude their third season at Polar Park by presenting a "Super Duper Fan Appreciation Week" Tuesday, September 12, through Sunday, September 17, against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A, New York Mets). The club will introduce "Free Parking Tuesday" and provide fans with thousands of giveaways, special food offers, and experiences with WooSox players. Tickets for the six games are on sale at WooSox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office at 100 Madison St., and by calling (508) 500-8888.

The club will introduce "Free Parking Tuesday" on September 12, when fans can park free in nearly a thousand spots just blocks from Polar Park. The game is also the season's last "Taco & Tequila Tuesday," presented by Tequila Herradura.

On Wednesday, September 13, the club will welcome police officers, firefighters, and EMTs on "First Responder Wednesday," presented by National Grid. That date is also the season's last "Woof Woof Wednesday Night," when fans can bring their dogs to Polar Park.

On Thursday, September 14, fans can meet 2013 World Series champion Will Middlebrooks on 2023's last "Throwback Thursday," presented by JetBlue, and can also take photographs with the 2013 World Series trophy. Thursday is also "WooU College Night," with gifts and prizes for the area's new and returning college students.

On all three weeknights, the club will pay tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett by offering "Cheeseburgers in Paradise," when those who buy one All-American Cheeseburger get a second one free. The club will also offer a special deal of a souvenir baseball bowl filled with chicken nuggets and fries for $10 until supplies last.

On all six dates, the club will shower fans with hundreds of cool and special gifts, many donated by the WooSox' corporate partners.

And as a reciprocal gesture of loyalty, WooSox Rewards Members will receive double the loyalty points for each game they attend (40 points, up from the normal 20), and quadruple the points on Wednesday (80 points, up from the normal 40 on Wednesdays).

UniBank Fireworks cap the game Friday, September 15. And on Saturday, September 16, Ryan Fitzgerald Bobbleheads, presented by Agnelli Law, will be provided to the first 5,000 fans. A Dunkin' Sunset Catch on the Field follows the 4:05 p.m. game.

Every day, WooSox players to be named later will meet fans in the Sherwood's Diner, and on Sunday, September 17, a pre-game autograph party on the warning track from 11-11:45 a.m. gives the players an opportunity to thank fans personally. All fans will also receive free, large, colored Team Photo Posters, and selected winners will receive the WooSox' "Shirts Off Their Backs" after the game. Then everyone Runs the Bases, presented by HP Hood, and enjoys a Dunkin' Sunset Catch on the Field into the night. And then summer is gone.

"Our fans have demonstrated extraordinary support again this year," said Red Sox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, the club's Chairman and Principal Owner. "We really wanted to pull out all the stops to show them how much their relationship means to us. We want this week to be a gigantic 'thank you' to the people of this city and this region. We thank them very, very much for their extraordinary display of loyalty."

WooSox fans were the only fans of 120 clubs in Minor League Baseball to purchase more than 500,000 tickets two seasons in a row.

The club's corporate partners will provide more than 1,000 prizes during the homestand, including a year's supply of HP Hood ice cream; two round-trip JetBlue airplane tickets; an overnight stay at the Hilton Garden Inn; a $500 gift card to Bernie & Phyl's Furniture; ten Mercantile Restaurant gift cards of $50 each; 50,000 Marriott BonVoy Points donated by the AC Marriott; six Wonder Bar Pizza gift cards of $50 each; six Country Bank WooSox jerseys; and from NAL's Paint Center, a pair of $250 gift certificates-and much, much more.

The WooSox Rewards offer also applies to purchases made at the WooSox Team Store and at Polar Park concessions. Fans will receive two loyalty points for each dollar spent, and on Wednesday, they will receive four loyalty points for each dollar spent.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, AT 6:45 P.M.: "FREE PARKING TUESDAY

On Tuesday, September 12, fans can enjoy "Free Parking Tuesday" at three nearby lots. Nearly 1,000 free spaces are available at these locations: 25 Madison Street at Southbridge Street, across from George's Coney Island Restaurant, (138 spaces); the McGrath Lot at the Worcester Public Library (300+ spaces); and the Union Station Garage (500 spaces). The WooSox are purchasing the parking spaces from the City of Worcester.

Before Tuesday's game, the Massachusetts Lottery will present "State of Winning Night." Fans can win cash prizes by participating in CASH WHEEL LIVE, a Facebook Live game show on the main concourse from approximately 6-6:20 p.m.

During the game, fans can meet former Red Sox player and NESN commentator Steve Lyons in the Sherwood's Diner from the 3rd through 6th innings.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, AT 6:45 P.M.: FIRST RESPONDERS & WOOF WOOF WEDNESDAY

On Monday, the WooSox will recognize 9/11 by visiting firefighters, police officers, and EMTs to present tickets for the final "First Responder Wednesday" of the season, presented by National Grid. Thanks to National Grid's generosity and corporate spirit, they will also purchase tickets for First Responders for Tuesday's and Thursday's games as well. Also, First Responders who present credentials at the Polar Park Ticket Office Wednesday receive four free WooSox Loop tickets for that night.

Wednesday night is also the season's last "Woof Woof Wednesday Night," and the first 200 fans to bring their dogs will receive a free WooSox dog bandana at the Ticket Sales table outside the WooSox Market on the First Base Plaza.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, AT 6:45 P.M.: WILL MIDDLEBROOKS AND WOOU COLLEGE NIGHT

On the final "Throwback Thursday" September 14, presented by JetBlue, fans can meet 2013 World Series champion Will Middlebrooks in the Sherwood's Diner at the Summit Street Fair during innings 3-6 and take photos with the 2013 World Series trophy.

For college students, "WooU Night" offers two pre-game panels, 5-5:30 p.m. One features two WooSox players, and the other features front office members, who will discuss career opportunities.

College students can win gift cards to The Mercantile and Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company, as well as Polar Beverages-branded items, a "Hangover Basket" provided by Bayer, and more. Tickets are only $8 for college students.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, AT 6:45 P.M.: ONE LAST UNIBANK FIREWORKS SHOW, FEATURING A "LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED" MUSIC MEDLEY

The final UniBank Fireworks show of the season is Friday, September 15, after the 6:45 p.m. game. The show will be set to a "Love is All You Need" music medley. Before the game, the club will host their "Pride at the Park" celebration, presented by George's Coney Island, in honor of Pride Month in Worcester.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, AT 4:05 P.M.: RYAN FITZGERALD BOBBLEHEADS

On Saturday, September 16, the first 5,000 fans receive Ryan Fitzgerald Bobbleheads from Agnelli Law, featuring Fitzy's "mullet," a pearl necklace, and audio of his Father's Day home run in 2022. A "Fitzy Lookalike Contest" post-game will allow selected fans dressed like the popular star to meet him on the field and receive autographed bobbleheads.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, AT 1:05 P.M.: PRE-GAME ON-FIELD AUTOGRAPHS, POST-GAME "SHIRTS OFF THEIR BACKS" CEREMONY

The WooSox' home season finale, presented by Bank of America on Sunday, September 17, features an 11-11:45 a.m. team autograph party and free team photo posters for all fans.

After the game, players will toss autographed soft baseballs to fans, and selected winners will receive "the shirts off their backs" from WooSox players.

The "WooSox Rewards Fan of the Year" and the winner of this year's "Town Takeovers" program will be honored Sunday. Natick produced the largest Town Takeover (786) on Friday, May 19. Last season, Auburn won the inaugural honor with a turnout of 546 fans.

All homestand, fans can win prizes, ranging from WooSox trinkets to autographed memorabilia, by participating in a Polar Park BINGO scavenger hunt. Bingo cards can be picked up at the WooSox Rewards World Headquarters.

"The fervor and support of WooSox fans makes our jobs easier and even more rewarding," said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "Together, we feel as though we are making Worcester an even better place to live, and isn't that the point? On behalf of our front office, field staff, and event staff, we thank you."

The club will have suggestion boxes for WooSox '24 placed throughout the ballpark.

