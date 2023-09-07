Mud Hens Fall Short After Rain Delay

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens took on the Indianapolis Indians in Indiana and fell 4-1 after the the start time was delayed an hour and 25 minutes from the originally scheduled first pitch.

The original start time of 6:35 was delayed due to rain but the game began at 8:00 when the rain cleared away and the teams were ready to play ball.

The lefty Jack O' Loughlin made the start on the mound for the Mud Hens while Braden Ogle opened the game for the Indians.

In the bottom of the second inning Quinn Priester entered the game on the mound to pitch the bulk of the innings for the Indians.

The game was held scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when Chris Owings took the first pitch of the bottom of the third inning over the right field wall for a solo home run, hitting his second home run in two nights to give the Indians a 1-0 lead. A walk to Nick Gonzales then a double from Canaan Smith-Njigbaput runners on second ad third with no outs. Later in the inning a one-out single from *Cal Mitchell *scored Gonzales and Smith-Njigba to give the Indians a 3-0 lead after the third inning.

Jack O'Loughlin's day finished after pitching four innings for the Mud Hens before being replaced by Andrew Vasquez out of the bullpen and he pitched a scoreless fifth inning to to keep the Indians at a 3-0 lead.

To start the top of the fifth inning, Justyn-Henry Malloy worked a leadoff walk the back-to-back singles from Colt Keith and Eddys Leonard loaded up the bases with no outs. Quinn Priester with his back against the was able to get a strikeout and then a roundball double play to end the inning and keep the Mud Hens scoreless.

Rony Garcia entered the game in the top of the sixth inning for the Mud Hens and pitched a scoreless frame in his outing.

The Mud Hens finally got on the board in the top of the seventh inning. With one out Donny Sands hit a double to put himself in scoring position, later in the inning, the Hens would load the bases with two outs. Colt Keith singled to center field to score the Mud Hens first run and make it 3-1 game.

In the bottom of the seventh inning the Indians answered back with a run of their own. Nick Gonzales worked a one out walk then Canaan Smith-Njigba roped a double to make it a 4-1 Indians lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Kyle Nicolas came into pitch and try to record the save and win foe the Mud Hens. The Hens made it interesting, loading up the bases with one out and putting the leading run at the plate. Unfortunately for the Hens, Nicolas struck out the final two batters of the ball game to record the 4-1 win for the Indians.

Notables:

Nick Maton: 2-5

Colt Keith: 2-4, RBI, BB

