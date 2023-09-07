Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 12-16

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2023 season presented by FIS concludes with a six-game, five-day series that runs from Tuesday, September through Saturday, September 16 against the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two For Tuesday: Tickets are 2-for-1 at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Night presented by Sight & Sound Productions: The Jumbo and Sight & Sound Productions are partnering up with the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund for Childhood Cancer Awareness Night. The club is proud to host a special night for families tackling childhood cancer, including an on-field experience and fun activities for all ages.

That Rug Really Tied The Room Together: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for a 25th anniversary celebration of bowling, nihilists, kidnaping, Red Hot Chili Peppers and rugs. PLUS: We'll have a White Russian special that includes a "The Shrimp Abides" silicone rocks glass for fans to keep (while supplies last)!

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays, presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with both the Furyk Foundation and The Ackerman Foundation to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

VyStar BOGO Tickets: As part of the "Good is Everywhere Wednesdays," VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast! Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Coors Light products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and the right field bleachers.

Military Appreciation Night presented by Swisher: Swisher is proud to provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

Military Appreciation Night Cap Giveaway presented by Swisher: On this Military Appreciation Night, the Jumbo Shrimp and Swisher have partnered up to giveaway Salute to Service hats to the first 2,000 fans to enter the park. ***Please note: One giveaway per person, not per ticket***

Military Appreciation Jersey Auction: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are honored to play in the city where it all began. Jacksonville is the birthplace of the Navy's greatest pilots and this year, the club is honoring them by taking the field in special Blue Angels jerseys for Military Appreciation Nights. These will be auctioned off at the end of the season, with some

available via online auction and some in-person on the final Military Appreciation Night.

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: In support of the military, the Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red jerseys and fans who wear red will save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that dollar to Five Star Veterans Center.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2 12-oz Miller Lite and $1 off craft beers in the Craft Cave and the Brown Canopy in left field.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Florida Blue & Firehouse Subs: Be sure to stick around after the game for an amazing firework show following every Friday home game in 2023!

Roberto Clemente Community Night and Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Florida Blue and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: Join the Jumbo Shrimp to celebrate Roberto Clemente's 89th birthday and the start Hispanic Heritage Month. We'll have DJ Mas Appeal spinning your favorite tunes as you enter the park as well as Hispanic Heritage themed music during the game and for the fireworks soundtrack!

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 5:05 p.m. *DOUBLEHEADER* (Gates open at 4 p.m.)

Fan Appreciation Day presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & FIS: The Jumbo Shrimp want to say a sincere "Thank You" to all the fans who came through the gates this season. The club will be giving away great prizes all night long to say THANK YOU to the best fans in baseball!

Fan Appreciation Fireworks presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & FIS: Be sure to stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & FIS.

A Cat Won't Be Wearing This Hat, But You Could Be Giveaway presented by 121 Financial Credit Union: One Shrimp, Two Shrimp, Red Shrimp, Blue Shrimp... The Jumbo Shrimp are giving away a fun, whimsical hat to the first 2,000 fans through the gates, so hop over your pop to get down here quick! ***Please note: One giveaway per person, not per ticket***

First Responder Night presented by CSX: CSX is proud to provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active and retired first responders and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The Jumbo Shrimp are excited to add a digital ticketing experience for Crustacean Nation. Fans will easily and securely be able to buy, access and forward tickets via www.jaxshrimp.com and the MiLB First Pitch app (select Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as your favorite team). Additionally, the club will also be adding cashless concessions to reduce wait times and improve the 121 Financial Ballpark experience. Fans who do bring cash will be able to easily and securely utilize this new concessions experience by depositing cash and using a debit card with 121 Financial Ballpark's new Reverse ATM Technology, which will be situated on the main concourse behind home plate.

