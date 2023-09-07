SWB Game Notes - September 7

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (66-66, 32-26) vs Columbus Clippers (60-71, 27-30)

Game 133 | Road Game 64 | Huntington Park | Columbus, OH | Thursday, September 7, 2023 | First Pitch 6:15 PM

RHP Will Warren (6-4, 4.44) vs RHP Zach Plesac (5-4, 6.35)

TWO-HIT NIGHT- Last night, the five pitchers on the RailRiders staff combined for his two hits allowed to Columbus. Zach Greene let up just two base knocks in the seventh inning that was all the Clippers had in the contest. The home team did however draw seven walks on the night. The last time the team recorded a two-hitter was on September 9, 2021 in the first game of a doubleheader. JP Sears and Ron Marinaccio combined for the win versus Rochester.

CHAPPY HAPPY- Andres Chaparro has played a career-high 122 games this summer to lead all the Yankees Minor League affiliate players. He is also first in runs batted in with 82 on the season another personal best. The righty has tied a career-high with 21 doubles and surpassed his numbers in home runs with 24 thus far on 116 hits.

WILL'S WAYS -Starter Will Warren has pitched into the fifth inning or more in his last six starts. In these outings he has not allowed more than three earned runs. The righty holds a 4.44 earned run average in 17 Triple-A appearances. Warren began the season in Somerset holding a 2.45 ERA in 29.1 innings of work. In total on the season, he has tossed 106.1 frames accumulating 119 strikeouts. In 2022 he set career highs with 129 innings and 125 strikeouts.

MCALLISTER STRONG - Since being signed by the Yankees August 5th, Zach McAllister has made eight of ten scoreless appearances. The righty opened his third contest for the RailRiders yesterday. He tossed a season-high three clean innings while striking out a personal best of five in an outing. McAllister pitched for SWB back in 2010 making him have the most time between outings for the franchise. He recorded a win in his first appearance August 9th making it 4,785 days between home wins for Zach McAllister at PNC Field. His last win for SWB was on July 3, 2010 -- when the team was known as the Yankees.

POST SEASON PROMISE- The RailRiders are now just 4.5 games back from first place in the International League with a 32-26 record. They sit in eighth place behind the leading Durham in the second half.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate Jesus Bastidas has his 25th on September 14th. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

