Checkers Unveil 2024 Queen City Outdoor Classic Jersey

September 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







There's rich sports history in the city of Charlotte. Something the Charlotte Checkers want to pay homage to at the 2024 Queen City Outdoor Classic.

In hockey, there's almost no better way to define the brand of a team than through the sweaters they wear. That's why for the biggest and most anticipated game of their regular season, the Checkers will sport throwback threads to honor not only the deep-rooted history of hockey in the Queen City, but to once again show why they are one of the most iconic brands in the American Hockey League.

Prior to Tuesday's contest between the Charlotte Knights and the Durham Bulls, Charlotte Checkers Chief Operating Officer Tera Black joined Dan Rajkowski, the Chief Operating Officer for the Charlotte Knights, to unveil the jersey that the Checkers will wear during the Queen City Outdoor Classic.

Featuring a timeless throwback look, the white jersey with red details honors the era of hockey in Charlotte that sparked a love of the sport for many North Carolinians. The sweater also nods at some of the past styles of the Charlotte Knights.

Take a look above to find what you'll see donned on the ice this coming January by the Charlotte Checkers, and mark your calendars for October 16, as tickets officially go on sale for the 2024 Queen City Outdoor Classic.

