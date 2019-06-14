Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Louisville (7:00 p.m.)

June 14, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





June 14, 2019 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Louisville Slugger Field | Louisville, KY | Game # 65| Away Game # 33

BUFFALO BISONS (30-34, 4th, -8.0 North) at LOUISVILLE BATS (26-40, 4th, -11.5 West)

LHP Ryan Feierabend (3-1, 5.60) vs. RHP Lucas Sims (3-0, 4.56)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons take on the Louisville Bats for the first game of their three-game series. After sweeping Indianapolis in their previous series, Buffalo will look to keep up their winning ways against the Bats. Following this series with the Bats, the Herd will have an off day on Monday and then begin a home stand with a three-game set against the Indians.

Last Game: BUF 11, IND 3

Buffalo hit their way into the win column in last night's game as they compiled 11 runs on 15 hits. Nick Franklin led the Indians offense with his 2-4 performance including a home run, but it wasn't enough to offset their bullpen which gave up nine runs. Seven extra-base hits, including a long ball by Patrick Kivlehan, powered the offense for the Bisons, and 8.0 IP, while allowing just two runs, from the bullpen secured the Buffalo win.

Louisville Bats (2-1)

Buffalo and Louisville are meeting for the second time in 2019 as the Bisons won the last series when they hosted in Bats in May. This will be their final meeting of the season as this is a cross-divisional series.

Today's Starter

LHP Ryan Feierabend comes into his sixth start on the year for the Bisons. His last appearance came from the bullpen as he tossed 4.0 IP while allowing two runs on five hits and striking out three batters. Feierabend now carries a 3-1 record with a 5.60 ERA and a K:BB ratio of 20:12 over 27.1 IP.

Reese McGuire

C Reese McGuire contributed on both sides of the ball in last night's game. At the plate he went 2-5 with an RBI, a double, and a run scored to extend his hit streak to seven games where he is hitting .400 in that span. Behind the plate, McGuire caught a runner stealing at third base in the first inning.

Patrick Kivlehan

OF Patrick Kivlehan was once again the source of power for the Bisons as he hit his sixth home run with the team in just 18 games. Overall, he went 2-4 with two RBI's, two walks, and two runs scored on the game. Kivlehan is now hitting .311 with Buffalo and has driven in 16 in his short tenure.

Corey Copping

RHP Corey Copping delivered his longest appearance out of the bullpen in 2019 with three scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits and two walks to his three strikeouts as he dropped his ERA down to 6.00 and picking up his first win on the year.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (25-43) won their game against the Baltimore Orioles last night 12-3, and with that they won the three-game series against their divisional rivals. The Blue Jays will now visit the Houston Astros for a three-game weekend series with game one set for 8:10 PM EST tonight.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.