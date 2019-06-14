Victory Field All-Time Attendance Hits 14 Million

INDIANAPOLIS - Tonight (June 14, 2019), the Indianapolis Indians welcomed the 14 millionth fan through the Victory Field's gates. The first game in the downtown Indy venue was played on July 11, 1996. Over the past 23 years, Victory Field has gained national recognition as one of the best ballparks in the country from publications such as Midwest Living, Sports Illustrated, Baseball America and more.

"Indianapolis Indians fans are some of the best in baseball, and we thank them for helping us achieve another important milestone in our downtown ballpark's history," said Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. "There's nothing like the energy from a full house at Victory Field. Our fans provide that buzz every summer, and we are so appreciative of that constant support year after year."

The Indians have led Minor League Baseball in combined total attendance over the past six seasons. The organization welcomed more than 619,000 fans into Victory Field in 2018.

