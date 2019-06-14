Bichette Homers in Bisons 3-2 Loss to Bats

June 14, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





A well-pitched, fast-moving game in Louisville Friday night started with a home run from top prospect Bo Bichette, but ended with a 3-2 Bats victory.

In a contest that lasted just two hours and 13 minutes, the Herd saw their three-game win streak come to an end. Bats starter Lucas Sims worked two outs into the eighth inning and combined with reliever Sal Romano to strike out 10 Buffalo batters without issuing a walk.

For a Bisons' squad that scored 27 runs in a three-game sweep in Indianapolis to begin their roadtrip, it looked like more of the same was to come at the start of Friday's game. Bichette hit the third pitch of the night out to straight away center for his second career Triple-A home run.

Video: Buffalo's Bichette drills solo shot

The Herd then scored again in the second inning without the benefit of a base hit. Jonathan Davis was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame before making his way around the bases on a wild pitch, an error and a ground out.

But after building a 2-0 lead, the Bisons had just two more hits all game. Sims retired 14 straight batters, not allowing another base runner until Billy McKinney led off the seventh inning with a single. Romano took over after Bichette's single in the eighth inning and struck out all four batters he faced to close out the game.

The Bats started their comeback in the second inning when former Bison Rob Refsnyder produced a two-out RBI-single. Aristides Aquino tied the game in the fourth with his 10th home run of the year and Brian O'Grady singled home a run in the seventh for what was the eventually game-winning tally.

Ryan Feierabend worked five innings-plus and allowed three runs on six hits in falling to 3-2 on the year. Back with the Herd from Double-A, William Ouellette came in relief and actually got nine outs in the eight batters he faced. He induced a doubleplay to get out of the sixth inning.

The Bisons will take on the Bats again on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. before returning to Buffalo for a homestand on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.