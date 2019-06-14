Judge & Stanton Join RailRiders on Rehab Assignments

MOOSIC, PA. - New York Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will join Scranton/Wilkes-Barre today for rehab assignments, presented by Allied Services Integrated Health Systems. Judge has not played since April 20 while Stanton resumed play on Tuesday in Florida.

Both will be in the lineup tonight for the RailRiders on the road against the Durham Bulls.

Judge suffered a left oblique strain and was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on April 21. Tonight's game marks the first appearance on rehab for the 2016 International League All-Star. Judge hit .224 over 61 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2015, but hit .270 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI the following season, helping pace the RailRiders to the IL North crown in their National Championship season.

Judge was the 2017 Amercan League Rookie of the Year, a 2017 Silver Slugger winner and is a two-time All-Star during his Major League career, which spans only four seasons including this campaign. He has appeared in 20 games for New York this season and has a .288 average with five home runs and 11 runs batted in.

Stanton was placed on New York's 10-Day Injured List on April 1 with a left biceps strain. While recovering, he suffered a left shoulder strain and, during his first rehab stint, was slowed by left calf tightness. Stanton has appeared in two games for Tampa in the Florida State League this week, going 4-for-7 with three home runs and four runs batted for the Tarpons.

The 2017 National League Most Valuable Player was acquired by the Yankees in December that same year and played 152 games for New York in 2018, hitting .266 with 38 home runs and 100 runs batted in. The four-time All-Star has only appeared in three games for the Yankees this season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre begins its three-game set against the defending International League champions. The RailRiders fell three games to two in the title round of the 2018 playoffs. After an off day Monday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starts a six-game homestand against Norfolk and Durham at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18. Tickets are available now at swbrailriders.com.

