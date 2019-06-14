Game Notes

June 14, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (38-26) @ DURHAM BULLS (40-36)

LHP Daniel Camarena (1-2, 5.49) vs. RHP Austin Pruitt (2-2, 5.47)

| Game No. 65 | Durham Bulls Athletic Park | Durham, NC | June 14, 2019 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

NORFOLK, VA (June 13, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 4-3 to the Norfolk Tides in Thursday's series finale at Harbor Park. Brody Koerner suffered his first loss despite only allowing four hits over seven innings as the RailRiders saw their five-game winning streak snapped.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-0 advantage in the top of the third. Mike Ford walked and Kyle Higashioka singled. A Ryan McBroom ground out plated Ford for the first run of the day. With two down, Logan Morrison walked and Trey Amburgey reached on an error by pitcher Tom Eshelman to load the bases. Gosuke Katoh, promoted back to the RailRiders from Trenton earlier in the day, singled home Higashioka to extend the lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Cedric Mullins reached on catcher's interference and Austin Hays walked. Former RailRider Jace Peterson hit a 1-1 pitch from Koerner over the centerfield wall to give Norfolk a 3-2 edge; the Tides first lead of the series. Norfolk added one run on three hits in the bottom of the eight to cap their scoring.

In the top of the ninth, Amburgey walked and Breyvic Valera singled. Jimmy Yacabonis took over for Keegan Akin and gave up a base hit to Thairo Estrada, scoring Amburgey to cut the deficit to one. Yacabonis induced a pop out by Ford and struck out Billy Burns to end the game.

RAILREHABBERS: It was announced early Friday afternoon that OF Giancarlo Stanton and OF Aaron Judge are both rehabbing with the RailRiders and on the roster beginning Friday night. In three rehab games this season with the Tampa Tarpons- including two earlier this week- Stanton has gone 5-for-10 with 4 HR, 5 RBI and 3 K. It was outlined by Aaron Boone that Stanton is expected to complete his rehab assignment and rejoin the Yankees Tuesday. Judge, recovering from a strained oblique, has not yet played in a rehab game with Friday's expected to be the first game on his road to recovery that will likely overlap with the start of the RailRiders homestand at PNC Field. Stanton and Judge join INF Didi Gregorius and OF Aaron Hicks on the list of Yankees rehabbers for the RailRiders this season. A year ago, SWB had 10 different Yankees play games with them: Greg Bird (INF), A.J. Cole (P), Brandon Drury (INF), Clint Frazier (OF), Aaron Hicks (OF), Tommy Kahnle (P), Billy McKinney (OF), Gary Sanchez (C), Masahiro Tanaka (P), Adam Warren (P).

HIT STREAKS/ON-BASE STREAKS: With his 1-for-4 performance Thursday, INF/OF Ryan McBroom has extended his hitting streak to 11 games (15-for-35, .429 AVG) and his on-base streak to 20 games. It is the fourth hitting streak of 10+ games this season for the RailRiders with Breyvic Valera's 14-game streak from 5/23 - 6/7 (24-for-52, .462 AVG) the longest. It is also the second hitting streak of 11 games for McBroom this year, where he hit in 11 straight games 4/27 - 5/14 (19-for-48, .396 AVG). A season ago, only OF Zack Zehner had a hit streak of 10 games, a 10-game streak from 8/16/2018 - 8/26/2018. McBroom's 20-game on-base streak is also the fourth such streak this year by a RailRider, and a season ago the only streak longer than 20 games was INF Brandon Drury's franchise record 32-game streak -- that streak was the longest by anyone in the International League last season.

POWER STEERING: INF Mike Ford has shown off a number of hitting tools this season for the RailRiders, prompting his MLB debut earlier in the year. One thing that has taken a big step forward has been his power totals. With a home run in Wednesday's win over the Norfolk Tides, Ford matched his season total from all of last year -- 2019: 42G, 152 AB, 15 HR (10.1 AB/HR) // 2018: 102G, 367 AB, 15 HR (24.5 AB/HR).

SWEEP APNEA: With 2-0 entering the bottom of the 4th inning Thursday, the RailRiders were hoping to close out a three-game sweep of the Norfolk Tides before dating back to the 2005 season, the RailRiders have not taken a three-game or four-game series from the Norfolk Tides on account of a sweep. During that time, there have been a pair of rain-shortened two-game series that SWB has swept (5/27/2016 - 5/29/2016 and 4/20/2012 - 4/23/2012). The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders go for a three-game sweep of the Tides Thursday afternoon.

HIGH-WATER MARK: The RailRiders knocked off the Norfolk Tides 7-6 Wednesday night to improve to 38-25 (.603) and stay percentage points ahead of the Durham Bulls (39-26, .600) for the best record in the league. The RailRiders enter Friday's series-opener trailing Durham by a half game in the overall IL Standings.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 14, 2019

Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.