Game Notes: Buffalo Bisons (30-34) at Louisville Bats (26-40)

Game 67, Home 34

Buffalo Bisons (30-34) at Louisville Bats (26-40)

RHP Lucas Sims (3-0, 4.56) vs. LHP Ryan Feierabend (3-1, 5.60)

7:00 PM | Friday, June 14, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Bats welcome the Buffalo Bisons to Louisville Slugger Field for a weekend series to finish out the 6-game homestand before hitting the road for a season-long 8-game road trip. Tonight, right-hander Lucas Sims will start for Louisville as the team looks to continue its recent offensive prowess with a combined 18 runs in their last 2 games.

AGAINST BUFFALO: The Bats and Bisons squared off in a three-game series at Sahlen Field from May 17-19, with Louisville dropping the first 2 games before winning the series finale. Last season, LOU went 3-1 against the Bisons, with all 4 of the games occurring at Louisville Slugger Field in July after an entire series scheduled for April was canceled or postponed due to inclement weather. In the matchup last season, the clubs played a doubleheader in the opener on July 24, with Louisville acting as the "road" team in game two.

AQUINO HIT STREAK: Right fielder Aristides Aquino extended his hitting streak to 17 games yesterday with a first inning triple, now owning the second-longest Louisville hitting streak over the past 5 seasons (2015-19). During the streak, which began on May 23, Aquino is batting .343 (23-for-67) with a double, triple, 5 home runs, 11 RBI and 5 walks, with a .397 on-base percentage and an OPS of 1.009.

Longest Bats Hitting Streaks - Since 2015

Player Games Dates

Nick Senzel 18 6/9/18-4/30/19

Aristides Aquino 17 5/23/19-pres.

Hernan Iribarren 15 7/2/16-7/21/16

FIRST IS THE WORST: The Bats led by 2-0 and 5-2 scores in Thursday's 10-8 loss to the Pawtucket Red Sox, falling to 17-17 this season when scoring first in a ballgame, and also suffering their 22nd loss this year in a game which they led at one point. Last season, the Bats finished a league-worst 42-27 (.609) when scoring first in games.

EARLY BURST: The Bats did outscore the PawSox 2-0 yesterday and 4-0 in Wednesday's 10-8 win, a trend that has gotten much better for Louisville in recent weeks. Since surrendering 9 runs in the first inning on May 24 vs. Toledo, which was a franchise record, Louisville has outscored its opponents 16-10 in the first inning over their last 19 games, after being outscored 17 to 46 runs in the first over their first 47 games.

ERVIN AND I'M SWERVIN: Center fielder Phillip Ervin went 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBI in his last game, his third straight multi-hit game. He's hit safely in 12 of his last 13 starts, and reached base safely in each of his last 16. Ervin's had 3 different stretches of 3 consecutive games in which he's had multiple hits, April 17-19, May 29-31 and June 11-13.

