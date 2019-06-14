Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (35-29) vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (28-37)

June 14, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians begin a three-game series with Pawtucket tonight at The Vic.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Game #65 / Home #33: Indianapolis Indians (35-29) vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (28-37)

Probables: RHP Eduardo Vera (3-4, 6.14) vs. LHP Kyle Hart (2-1, 3.71)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: The Indians never led in the series finale last night against Buffalo, falling 11-3 to get swept at home for the first time this season. One night after seeing 27 total baserunners for Buffalo (16 hits, 11 walks), another 25 men got on base for the visitors (15 hits, 9 walks, 1 hit batter). Trevor Williams started for Indy and threw 3.0 innings in his rehab start, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with five punchouts. Jake Elmore (2-for-4, 2B, R) and Nick Franklin (2-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R) were the lone bright spots for Indy's offense.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Indians have gone 21 consecutive games without scoring a run in the first inning. During that stretch, the Tribe offense has gone 1-2-3 11 times, put one runner on base eight times and two runners on just twice. Indy has had just 12 total baserunners in the first inning during the 21-game drought. The last first inning where Indy put runs on the scoreboard came on May 23 at Louisville in an 8-7 win.

THAT'LL DO: After falling below .500 at 15-16 following a loss on May 8 at Scranton/WB, the Indians have gone 20-13 to surge six games over .500 at 35-29. The Tribe have gained two games in the standings during the stretch, going from 3.5 games out to just 1.5 games back of Columbus.

THIS WILL NOT: The Indians have lost six of their last seven games after entering play on June 7 in Toledo with the International League's best record at 34-23. The tough stretch matches a late April slide, when the Tribe also lost six out of seven games from April 19-26.

RISP-Y BUSINESS: Over the last seven games, hitting with RISP has been a major issue for Indy's offense. The Tribe are batting just .138 (9-for-65) during the stretch. On the season, Indy is batting .252 (155-for-615) with RISP, third worst in the league and ahead of only Syracuse (.250) and Gwinnett (.248).

MORE MOVES: The Indians made three more roster moves today, one retroactive to last night's contest. RHP Montana DuRapau was added just before last night's game against Buffalo and was forced into action in the ninth, despite Indy trailing big. He recorded one out in relief. RHP Alex McRae was also added to Indy's roster today after being optioned by Pittsburgh on June 11, and RHP Dario Agrazal was placed on the taxi squad in advance of his anticipated MLB debut tomorrow night in Miami.

SWEPT BY BUFFALO: Since rejoining the International League in 1998, the Indians have now been swept by the Bisons four total times after the fate of a three-game sweep was sealed last night. The first occurrence was a four-game sweep at Victory Field in 1999, the second was a three-game sweep at Buffalo in 2003 and the third was a three-game sweep at Victory Field in 2016. Indy has only swept Buffalo once, doing so in 2015 on the road.

10+ RUNS TWICE: Indy has allowed 14 runs and 11 runs in their last two games. The last time the Indians surrendered 10-plus runs in consecutive games came on June 29-30, 2018 at Columbus, when they lost 10-6 and 10-9 in back-to-back games. It also happened earlier in the 2018 campaign at Durham on May 18-19; Indy lost 12-3 and 10-7 in consecutive games.

