Big Inning Dooms Bisons in Worcester on Satursday

August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Buffalo Bisons tried to mount a comeback for a second straight day against the Worcester Red Sox but ultimately could not overcome a seven-run inning in the 10-7 loss on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park.

Will Robertson and Will Wagner would lead the Bisons offense on Saturday with Robertson crucial down the stretch. Robertson went 3-3 at the plate also notching two RBIs. Wagner continued to impress in his third game with the Bisons.

Wagner went 3-5 at the plate while scoring two of the Bisons seven runs in the loss to Worcester.

Eddy Alvarez powered the Red Sox offense in a three RBI performance. He would finish 3-5 at the plate while scoring a run for the ballclub as well.

Phil Clarke picked up right where he left off the night before by driving in the first runs of the afternoon. Clarke hit a three-run homer Friday night to secure a win for Buffalo. Clarke would hit a two run double in the top of the first to give the Bisons a 2-0 lead.

The Red Sox would respond in the bottom of the second. The first run for Worcester came from an Eddy Alvarez RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1. The tying run came from a walk with the bases loaded, the game was tied 2-2.

Alan Roden would break the tie after three scoreless innings with an RBI single to give Buffalo a 3-2 lead. Roden's 14th RBI scored Rafael Lantigua in the top of the fifth.

Aaron Sanchez got the start for Buffalo on Saturday afternoon and would pitch five innings in another solid outing for the pitcher. Sanchez would throw three strikeouts and only give up two runs and five hits. Jose Cuas and Braydon Fisher would both pitch in relief for Buffalo. Both would pitch for one inning with Fisher notching a strikeout in the loss.

The Red Sox would take their first lead of the day after a seven-run inning. It started with a pair of two run doubles, the first of which was courtesy of Alvarez to give Worcester a 4-3 lead. Triston Casas would follow suit with another two run double to bring the lead to 6-3.

Vaughn Grissom continued to pile it on for the Red Sox with a two-run single to extend the lead to 8-3. An RBI single from Emmanuel Valdez would give Worcester a 9-3 lead to close out the sixth inning.

Buffalo would chip away at the Red Sox lead with two runs in the top of the seventh. Riley Tirotta's first base hit of the day would result in an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-9. Roden would notch another RBI on a ground out that scored Will Wagner to close out the inning at 5-9.

Buffalo would get within three courtesy of two driven in runs courtesy of Robertson including a 442ft home run to bring the score to 7-10. The Bisons could not get any closer falling just short of a comeback 10-7.

Clarke would make an impact at the plate once again, notching two RBIs and one hit in five at bats.

The Bisons will return to Polar Park for the series finale against the Worcester Red Sox. Game six will take place Sunday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

