Second Straight Shutout Win Lifts Chasers Over Rochester 2-0

August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Omaha Storm Chasers pitching staff threw a second consecutive shutout, with a 2-0 win over the Rochester Red Wings Saturday at Innovative Field.

In the fifth game of this week's series, the two team's starting pitchers excelled in the first half of the game, with five scoreless innings opening the game.

Storm Chasers starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet faced the minimum over 5.0 scoreless innings, striking out five batters in his second Omaha start. A first inning single was caught stealing by catcher Brian O'Keefe and a fifth inning walk was erased on a double play.

Omaha threatened in the top of the fourth inning as Drew Waters led off the inning with a walk and Nick Loftin ripped the team's first hit to left field as moved placed Waters to. A groundout from O'Keefe moved the two into scoring position with one out, but neither could score as the game remained tied at 0-0.

The Chasers finally got on the board in the top of the sixth inning as John Rave tripled to open the inning and scored on a Loftin single for a 1-0 Omaha lead. A disengagement violation moved Loftin to second base, allowing him to score on a single from O'Keefe for a 2-0 lead in favor of Omaha.

Austin Cox replaced Lamet in the bottom of the sixth inning and walked his first two batters, but got a strikeout for the first out of the inning. Jonathan Bowlan followed Cox and inherited two dinners with just one out but got a double play to send the game to the seventh.

After Bowlan fired a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh, Tyler Duffey pitched a perfect eighth inning and Evan Sisk closed out the game for the Chasers in the ninth inning with a scoreless frame to earn his seventh save of the season.

The one-hitter was Omaha's first since August 26, 2019 vs. Nashville and win marked the first time the Storm Chasers threw back-to-back shutouts since August 9 and 10, 2018 vs. Round Rock.

The Storm Chasers conclude this week's series against the Red Wings Sunday, August 4 as first pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m. CT and Alec Marsh will finish out the week for Omaha on the mound.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.