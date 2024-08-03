IronPigs and Jumbo Shrimp Sunday Finale Canceled

August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Jacksonville, FL - The series finale between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, slated for Sunday, August 4th, has been canceled due to impending inclement weather. The game will not be made up.

The IronPigs now return home to take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders for a six-game series, beginning on Tuesday, August 6th at 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.

