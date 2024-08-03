RailRiders Score Early, Leave Louisville Behind

August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Louisville Bats 8-2 Saturday afternoon at PNC Field. A four-run opening inning powered the RailRiders to the victory.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre blasted a pair of two-run homers in the bottom of the first to gain an early lead. After Yankees #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez doubled to lead off, Oswald Peraza hammered a two-run blast to center, giving the RailRiders a 2-0 advantage. T.J. Rumfield kept the line moving with a walk, followed by Taylor Trammell's tenth homer of the year, a two-run shot to put SWB up four.

Louisville plated a run in the top of the fourth as Erik Gonzalez drove in Michael Trautwein to cut the lead to 4-1. In the fifth, Edwin Rios doubled home Hinds to pull the Bats within two.

After an hour plus rain delay, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Trammell walked to lead off the frame and Oscar Gonzalez singled, putting runners on the corners. JC Escarra knocked Trammell home to make it 5-2. Josh VanMeter scored Gonzalez with a sacrifice fly, giving SWB a four-run advantage.

The RailRiders extended the lead in the bottom of the eighth with three doubles from Gonzalez, Kevin Smith, and VanMeter to close the scoring at 8-2.

Yankees #16 Prospect Yoendrys Gomez made the start, pitching two and one-third innings of shutout baseball, allowing two hits and striking out three. Duane Underwood Jr. (W, 3-1) worked two-thirds of an inning for the win and Scott Effross worked two scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Randy Wynne (L, 1-2) pitched 3.0 innings, surrendering four runs on three hits.

The RailRiders conclude their series with the Louisville Bats Sunday afternoon at PNC Field with the first pitch slated for 1:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will send lefty pitcher Edgar Barclay to the mound to face the Bats Justus Sheffield in a repeat of Tuesday's matchup. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 16-16, 59-47

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.