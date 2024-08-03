Redbirds Hang on to One-Run Victory After Rain Delay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 3-2 win over the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Saturday night at Durham.

After an 85-minute rain delay, Memphis waited until the fourth inning to find the scoreboard. Second baseman Thomas Saggese made it 1-0 with his 13th home run with two outs in the frame. The Redbirds rallied for two more runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 3-1 lead. Right fielder Jordan Walker went 3-for-4 with a run scored in the win.

Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo tossed 6.0 shutout innings, but did not factor in the decision. The right-handed pitcher allowed three hits, walked none and struck out two. Ryan Loutos (S, 12) pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts to seal the victory.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday, August 6 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

