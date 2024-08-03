Knights Roll Past Tides 12-1 on Saturday
August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Third baseman Bryan Ramos launched a two-run home run in the first inning and the Charlotte Knights rolled past the Norfolk Tides by a score of 12-1 on Saturday night in game five of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. The win was Charlotte's third of the series.
The Knights put together a solid day at the plate on Saturday, scoring 12 runs on 14 hits en route to a commanding victory over the Tides. Ramos, who got the scoring started in the first, had a strong night with the bat. He went 1-for-3 with the home run, three runs scored and three RBI. Right fielder Mark Payton also had a solid night, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored. His four-hit night helped raise his batting average to a season-best .303.
Charlotte's biggest offensive inning of the night came in the bottom of the seventh inning when the team combined to score six runs off the Norfolk bullpen. The inning was highlighted by a two-run doubles from catcher Edgar Quero and left fielder Zach DeLoach. Quero finished the game with three hits and three RBI, while DeLoach led the way with a team-high four RBI.
RHP Johan Domínguez (6-4, 3.92) started the game and allowed just one run on five hits over five strong innings for the victory. Domínguez walked two batters and fanned five in the win. The Charlotte bullpen was masterful in relief of Domínguez on Saturday night. LHP Max Roberts, who was promoted to Charlotte from Winston-Salem before the game, pitched 1.2 shutout innings in his Charlotte debut. RHP Travis Lakins tossed 1.1 scoreless innings and RHP Aaron McGarity added a scoreless ninth to shut the door on Charlotte's third win of the series.
The Knights will conclude the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and Knights long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for the 5:05 p.m. game beginning at 5:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com on Sunday evening.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 3, 2024
- Redbirds Hang on to One-Run Victory After Rain Delay - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Win 1-0 Thriller in Extras Over Red Wings - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Second Straight Shutout Win Lifts Chasers Over Rochester 2-0 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bulls Fall to Memphis, 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Three-Run Third for Saints Dooms I-Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Mud Hens Outlast Indians in 10th, 8-7 - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens Triumph Over Indians with Thrilling 8-7 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- IronPigs and Jumbo Shrimp Sunday Finale Canceled - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sunday's Jumbo Shrimp-IronPigs Game Canceled - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jumbo Shrimp Walk Off IronPigs Saturday Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Varland Continues Dominance, Saints Bounce Back with 5-1 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Big Second Inning Springs Stripers to 8-5 Win Over Nashville (8.3.24) - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mets Lose Both Games of Doubleheader to Clippers on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Roll Past Tides 12-1 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Early Deficit Dooms Sounds in Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Matt Kroon Drives in Five as 'Pigs Walked-Off on in 10 Innings by Jumbo Shrimp - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Power WooSox to 10-7 Win over Bisons - Worcester Red Sox
- Big Inning Dooms Bisons in Worcester on Satursday - Buffalo Bisons
- August 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Score Early, Leave Louisville Behind - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Fall 8-2 in Game Five vs. RailRiders - Louisville Bats
- SWB Game Notes -Aug 3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 3 vs. Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
- 10th Inning Run Lifts Omaha over Rochester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.