Knights Roll Past Tides 12-1 on Saturday

August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Third baseman Bryan Ramos launched a two-run home run in the first inning and the Charlotte Knights rolled past the Norfolk Tides by a score of 12-1 on Saturday night in game five of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. The win was Charlotte's third of the series.

The Knights put together a solid day at the plate on Saturday, scoring 12 runs on 14 hits en route to a commanding victory over the Tides. Ramos, who got the scoring started in the first, had a strong night with the bat. He went 1-for-3 with the home run, three runs scored and three RBI. Right fielder Mark Payton also had a solid night, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored. His four-hit night helped raise his batting average to a season-best .303.

Charlotte's biggest offensive inning of the night came in the bottom of the seventh inning when the team combined to score six runs off the Norfolk bullpen. The inning was highlighted by a two-run doubles from catcher Edgar Quero and left fielder Zach DeLoach. Quero finished the game with three hits and three RBI, while DeLoach led the way with a team-high four RBI.

RHP Johan Domínguez (6-4, 3.92) started the game and allowed just one run on five hits over five strong innings for the victory. Domínguez walked two batters and fanned five in the win. The Charlotte bullpen was masterful in relief of Domínguez on Saturday night. LHP Max Roberts, who was promoted to Charlotte from Winston-Salem before the game, pitched 1.2 shutout innings in his Charlotte debut. RHP Travis Lakins tossed 1.1 scoreless innings and RHP Aaron McGarity added a scoreless ninth to shut the door on Charlotte's third win of the series.

The Knights will conclude the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and Knights long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for the 5:05 p.m. game beginning at 5:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com on Sunday evening.

