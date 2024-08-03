Three-Run Third for Saints Dooms I-Cubs
August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (44-63) suffered a 5-1 loss to the St. Paul Saints (54-52) tonight at Principal Park. The I-Cubs have lost 10 of their last 11 games.
In the third inning, St. Paul took a 3-0 lead on a groundout from Jair Camargo and a two-run double from Wynton Bernard.
The Saints extended their lead in the sixth inning on a double from Dalton Shuffield and a run-scoring single from DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to make it 5-0.
The I-Cubs fought back in the eighth inning as Miles Mastrobuoni drove in Darius Hill with a single to cut the lead to 5-1.
Jack Neely made his debut as an I-Cub and struck out the side in the ninth.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- The I-Cubs have lost 10 of their last 11 games.
- MLB rehabber Keegan Thompson worked a 1-2-3 fifth inning with one strikeout
Iowa will play vs. St. Paul on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 1:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
- Three-Run Third for Saints Dooms I-Cubs - Iowa Cubs
