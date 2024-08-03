Three-Run Third for Saints Dooms I-Cubs

August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (44-63) suffered a 5-1 loss to the St. Paul Saints (54-52) tonight at Principal Park. The I-Cubs have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

In the third inning, St. Paul took a 3-0 lead on a groundout from Jair Camargo and a two-run double from Wynton Bernard.

The Saints extended their lead in the sixth inning on a double from Dalton Shuffield and a run-scoring single from DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to make it 5-0.

The I-Cubs fought back in the eighth inning as Miles Mastrobuoni drove in Darius Hill with a single to cut the lead to 5-1.

Jack Neely made his debut as an I-Cub and struck out the side in the ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- The I-Cubs have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

- MLB rehabber Keegan Thompson worked a 1-2-3 fifth inning with one strikeout

Iowa will play vs. St. Paul on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 1:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.